Avalanche host the Predators to open the NHL Playoffs

Nashville Predators (45-30-7, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -313, Predators +248; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Nashville Predators to begin the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Predators went 3-1 against the Avalanche during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on April 28, the Predators won 5-4 in a shootout.

Colorado has a 14-5-3 record in Central Division play and a 56-19-7 record overall. The Avalanche have a +76 scoring differential, with 308 total goals scored and 232 conceded.

Nashville is 15-7-1 against the Central Division and 45-30-7 overall. The Predators are 16-7-2 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has 28 goals and 59 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has scored six goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

Matt Duchene has 43 goals and 43 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has four goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Predators: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 4.9 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

Predators: Jeremy Lauzon: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press