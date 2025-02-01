Avalanche host the Flyers after Drouin's 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (23-24-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (30-21-2, in the Central Division)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Philadelphia Flyers after Jonathan Drouin's two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Avalanche's 5-0 win.

Colorado has a 30-21-2 record overall and a 15-10-2 record in home games. The Avalanche have a 27-6-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

Philadelphia is 11-12-5 on the road and 23-24-6 overall. The Flyers have gone 6-10-1 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Avalanche won 3-2 in the last matchup. Cale Makar led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artturi Lehkonen has 21 goals and nine assists for the Avalanche. Makar has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Travis Konecny has 21 goals and 37 assists for the Flyers. Garnet Hathaway has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

