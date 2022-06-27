Avalanche end Lightning dynasty to win first Stanley Cup in 21 years

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JUNE 26: Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates scoring a goal with teammates in the second period of Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

All dynasties fall.

The Colorado Avalanche have ended the Tampa Bay Lightning's rule atop the NHL world, winning their third Stanley Cup in franchise history and first in 21 years with a 2-1 victory over the defending champions in Game 6 on Friday night at Amalie Arena.

Artturi Lehkonen kept with his theme of scoring in major moments, converting a go-ahead goal and eventual game-winner minutes past the halfway mark of the second period. It provided the Avalanche with their first lead in regulation since the early moments of Game 3.

Nathan MacKinnon also delivered in what had been a quiet series offensively, claiming the other Avalanche goal and finishing with two points.

Darcy Kuemper emerged victorious from a perceived mismatch with Lightning star netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy. He needed just 22 saves as the Avalanche locked down the Lightning with a brilliant third-period performance.

Cale Makar was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the Most Valuable Player of the Stanley Cup playoffs. He finished with 29 points in 20 games, including seven in the Stanley Cup Final. He's the youngest player since Jonathan Toews to win the award, and remains second only to Bobby Orr among defensemen for points per game for a postseason career.

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog accepted the Stanley Cup, and, after savouring his hoist, quickly passed it to the longest-serving member of the team, former No. 1 overall draft selection Erik Johnson.

Andrew Cogliano, Jack Johnson, and Nazem Kadri were among veterans who soon had their hands on sports' greatest prize.

More to come.

