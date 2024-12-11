Avalanche defeat Penguins 6-2, Rantanen records 10th career hat trick

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mikko Rantanen collected his 10th career hat trick and added two assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Rantanen, playing in his 600th game, flipped in a puck over Tristan Jarry late in the first period, beat Jarry from in close early in the second and added an empty netter in the third.

Nathan MacKinnon added a goal and four assists for Colorado. Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for the Avalanche.

Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves for Colorado to win for the third time in four starts. Goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood, acquired in a deal with San Jose on Monday, was scratched due to an illness.

Michael Bunting scored his seventh goal for Pittsburgh. Cody Glass collected his first of the season. Jarry stopped 21 shots for the Penguins, who lost for just the second time in seven games.

FLYERS 5, BLUE JACKETS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Travis Konecny scored twice in the second period and Philadelphia snapped a three-game slide with their first victory in December, beating Columbus.

Noah Cates, Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost also scored for Philadelphia. Matvei Michkov had two assists and Samuel Ersson made 15 saves.

Sean Monahan finished with a goal and an assist, Zach Werenski scored with a man advantage, and Kent Johnson added a goal for Columbus, which has lost four of its last five games. Elvis Merzlikins made 19 saves for the Blue Jackets.

HURRICANES 3, SHARKS 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Chatfield scored with 2:39 left, and Carolina beat San Jose.

Chatfield caught a high clearing attempt at the top of the right circle, then dropped the puck and pushed a shot at the goal that snuck under Vitek Vanecek’s right arm. It was Chatfield’s third goal of the season.

Luke Kunin scored both of San Jose’s goals. Vanecek made 25 saves in the Sharks’ first game since they traded goalie Mackenzie Blackwood to Colorado on Monday.

Brent Burns and Shayne Gostisbehere also scored for Carolina. Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 21 shots.

Gostisbehere gave Carolina a 1-0 lead 4:26 into the first period but his turnover in the second period led to Kunin’s second goal and a 2-1 San Jose lead.

MAPLE LEAFS 2, DEVILS 1, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Auston Matthews scored with 2:09 left in overtime to give Toronto Maple a win over New Jersey.

Matthews outskated Devils defenseman Brett Pesce, grabbing a loose puck near center ice in for a breakaway, and beat New Jersey’s Jacob Markstrom on the glove side for his ninth goal of the season.

Pontus Holmberg scored short-handed for Toronto at 10:42 of the third period and tied the game at 1.

Ondrej Palat gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 7:16 of the second, scoring off an assist from Jesper Bratt. It was Palat’s first goal since Nov. 12, against Florida, a span of 11 games.

Bratt has 10 points — three goals and seven assists — in New Jersey’s last six games.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 37 shots for the Maple Leafs. Markstrom had 11 saves.

KINGS 3, ISLANDERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala scored, Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves and Los Angeles beat New York for their sixth straight win.

The Kings started a seven-game road trip, their longest of the season, with a strong performance. Mikey Anderson added an empty-net goal as Los Angeles improved to 17-8-3 with its eighth victory in 10 games.

Anders Lee scored for the Islanders, who won their previous two.

Kempe opened the scoring at 13:51 of the first period with his 14th goal. Kings captain Anze Kopitar, playing his 1,401st career game, assisted along with Trevor Moore.

The 37-year-old Kopitar leads the Kings with 32 points, including eight goals.

Fiala increased the lead, beating Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin with his 10th goal at 3:09 of the second.

Lee, the Islanders captain, narrowed the deficit with his team-leading 13th goal at 9:47.

Sorokin finished with 27 saves.

FLAMES 4, PREDATORS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau and Kevin Rooney each scored a goal and added an assist to lead Calgary to a comeback victory over skidding Nashville.

Brayden Pachal and Nazem Kadri also scored and Dan Vladar made 17 saves for the Flames, who had lost six of seven.

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and Tommy Novak had a goal for the Predators, who tied a franchise record with their eighth straight loss. Juuse Saros made 24 saves.

Predators captain Roman Josi did not play in the final two periods due to a lower-body injury. The defenseman logs by far the most ice time of any player on the team at 25:40 per game.

Nashville was already without regular defensemen Jeremy Lauzon and Alexandre Carrier, both sidelined due to injury.

The Associated Press