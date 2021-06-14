Avalanche centre Nazem Kadri received racist messages after playoff elimination
Harassment and abuse of professional athletes has been at the forefront of everyone’s minds lately. Whether it's a player for the , , or a suspended member of the Colorado Avalanche, professional athletes are facing hate, especially those that are people of colour.
Colorado centre Nazem Kadri was off the ice serving an as his team was knocked out of the playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights, and fans sought out his personal social media profile to direct their
The vile messages were first shared through his cat's Instagram account, then spread through the hockey world.
“These racist comments Nazem received are disgusting. Just wanted to share a few of them with you but this happens regularly for him. This is Islamophobia. This has to stop,” the Instagram post read.
This comes less than a week after Kadri — one of the few NHL players of Muslim faith and just the second player in league history of Lebanese descent — to the family that was tragically killed by the hateful attack in his hometown of London, Ont.
