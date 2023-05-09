Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog expected to miss entire 2023-24 after knee surgery

The Avalanche will have to play another season without captain Gabriel Landeskog. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will undergo a cartilage transplant in his right knee on Wednesday and is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season, the team announced.

Landeskog didn't appear in any games for the Avalanche in 2022-23 as he recovered from knee surgery in October. He was only expected to miss 12 weeks following that procedure.

The Swede also had knee surgery in March of 2022, missing 23 games before returning to help Colorado win the Stanley Cup that season.

