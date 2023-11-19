Avalanche bring win streak into matchup against the Predators

Colorado Avalanche (11-5, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (6-10, seventh in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators trying to build upon a three-game win streak.

Nashville has a 6-10 record overall and a 1-2-0 record in Central Division games. The Predators have a 1-3-0 record in games decided by one goal.

Colorado is 11-5 overall and 3-1-0 against the Central Division. The Avalanche are ninth in NHL play with 76 total penalties (averaging 4.8 per game).

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has scored seven goals with 12 assists for the Predators. Luke Evangelista has six assists over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 11 goals and 12 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has one goal and 14 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 3-7-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Avalanche: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Tommy Novak: out (upper body), Ryan McDonagh: day to day (lower body), Luke Schenn: out (lower-body).

Avalanche: Chris Wagner: out (achilles), Artturi Lehkonen: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Josh Manson: day to day (upper body), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin), Jean-Luc Foudy: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press