Avalanche bring losing streak into game against the Rangers

Colorado Avalanche (28-20-2, in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (24-20-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -116, Avalanche -104; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche look to break a three-game skid with a victory against the New York Rangers.

New York has a 12-9-2 record in home games and a 24-20-4 record overall. The Rangers have gone 5-3-0 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Colorado has a 14-10-0 record on the road and a 28-20-2 record overall. The Avalanche have gone 25-6-0 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. The Avalanche won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 20 goals and 29 assists for the Rangers. Vincent Trocheck has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Martin Necas has 16 goals and 40 assists for the Avalanche. Jonathan Drouin has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-0-3, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press