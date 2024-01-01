Avalanche bring home winning streak into matchup with the Islanders

New York Islanders (17-10-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (23-11-3, first in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche, on a six-game home winning streak, host the New York Islanders.

Colorado has gone 15-4-0 at home and 23-11-3 overall. The Avalanche rank sixth in league play serving 11.0 penalty minutes per game.

New York is 7-6-3 on the road and 17-10-9 overall. The Islanders have gone 8-4-1 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Avalanche won 7-4 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 19 goals and 39 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has scored seven goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 14 goals and 21 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, seven assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Ross Colton: day to day (undisclosed), Chris Wagner: out (achilles), Artturi Lehkonen: out (neck), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin), Samuel Girard: out (personal).

Islanders: Ryan Pulock: out (lower body), Adam Pelech: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press