Avalanche beat Devils 3-1, extend winning streak to 8 games

DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist, Logan O’Connor and Andre Burakovsky also scored and the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche won their eighth straight game, 3-1 over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Pavel Francouz had 26 saves for Colorado, which has a league-best 114 points with eight games remaining. The Avalanche are four points behind the 2000-01 team that set the franchise record for points in a season. That team went on to win the Stanley Cup, beating the Devils in seven games in the finals.

Jesper Bratt scored for New Jersey, which had its two-game winning streak halted. Andrew Hammond stopped 25 shots for the Devils.

Colorado seized control with a dominant second period, when it outshot New Jersey 14-4 and scored three times.

O’Connor made it 1-0 on a rebound at 3:07, his seventh of the season. Burakovsky scored his 22nd at 7:45 as Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton knocked the net off of its moorings.

Lehkonen’s 16th of the year and second with Colorado made it 3-0 at 14:35.

Bratt’s 24th goal of the season at 11:39 of the third period spoiled Francouz’s shutout bid.

VICTORY TOUR

Members of the national champion University of Denver hockey team were featured throughout the game. Three seniors from the team dropped the ceremonial first puck.

The rest of team was given an ovation when they were shown on the jumbotron sitting in a suite with the championship trophy. During the first intermission, three players participated in a fan contest.

The Pioneers won the program’s ninth NCAA title with a 5-1 win over Minnesota State in Boston on Saturday night.

WELCOME ABOARD

Colorado’s newest forward, Ben Meyers, spoke before the game. Meyers signed a two-year free agent contract on Wednesday after playing in the Frozen Four with the University of Minnesota last weekend.

“The plan is just keep being with the team here in Colorado,” Meyers said. “I don’t know how many games I’ll play, and I don’t know what the plan is going to be for playoffs seeing as I’m not eligible to play, but I’m just excited to be with the team now, and I think it’ll just work itself out.”

NOTES: The Avalanche paid tribute to New Jersey defenseman Ryan Graves during a timeout in the first period. Graves was traded to the Devils last summer ahead of the expansion draft. That allowed Colorado to protect its core defensemen from being picked by the Seattle Kraken. ... New Jersey’s last win in Denver was Dec. 17, 2017.

UP NEXT:

New Jersey: At the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.

Colorado: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Michael Kelly, The Associated Press

