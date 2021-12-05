Avalance kills three skiers on slope during ski tour in Austria

STOCK IMAGE: Near Salzburg in Austria (AFP via Getty Images)

An avalanche has killed three skiers in central Austria, authorities said.

Eight people were hit by an estimated 200-metre (655-foot) wide slab of snow while on a slope during a ski tour on Saturday in the Tweng area, in Salzburg province.

Three of the skiers who died in the incident were buried by the avalanche.

Another two were partly buried and able to free themselves, police said.

Rescuers were able to locate two of the others with the help of their search devices; one was already dead and the other later died at a hospital in Klagenfurt.

The third buried skier was not carrying a search device.

His body was located about four hours after the avalanche and recovered.

The victims were Austrian men, two of them aged 19 and the other 24.

The two injured skiers were taken to a local hospital.

The eight people hit by the avalanche were skiing as a group of 11.

