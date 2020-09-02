AVAILABILITY OF THE 2019-2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Bernin (Grenoble), France, on September 2, 2020 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today announces the release of its Universal Registration Document for the 2019-2020 fiscal year ended on March 31, 2020, prior filed with the French stock market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) under number 20-0782 dated September 2, 2020.

The French version of the 2019-2020 Universal Registration Document is available for consultation on the Company’s website ( www.soitec.com ), in the section Company - Investors - Financial Reports - All reports – 2019-2020, at the following link:

https://www.soitec.com/fr/investisseurs/rapports-financiers-2019-2020 .

An English courtesy translation for information purposes is available for consultation on the Company’s website ( www.soitec.com ), in the section Company - Investors - Financial Reports - All Financial Reports – 2019-2020, at the following link:

https://www.soitec.com/en/investors/financial-reports-2019-2020 .

The 2019-2020 Registration Document contains:

the 2019-2020 integrated report;

the 2019-2020 annual financial report;

the 2019-2020 management report, including the 2018-2019 Group management report;

the 2019-2020 Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

the 2019-2020 statement of non-financial performance;

the Statutory Auditors’ report on the 2019-2020 statutory financial statements;

the Statutory Auditors’ report on the 2019-2020 consolidated financial statements;

the Statutory Auditors’ special report on the 2019-2020 regulated agreements and commitments;

the report by one of the Statutory Auditors, appointed as independent third party, on the consolidated statement of non-financial performance included in the 2019-2020 management report;

the special report on the transactions carried out on stock options for the 2019-2020 fiscal year;

the special report on the transactions carried out on free shares for the 2019-2020 fiscal year;

the description of the Company’s share buy-back program that will be submitted to the vote of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting of September 23, 2020;

the text of resolutions that will be submitted to the vote of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting of September 23, 2020;

the Board of Directors’ report to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting of September 23, 2020;

the description of the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,300 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN





Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations:







Steve Babureck

+33 (0)6 16 38 56 27

+65 9231 9735

steve.babureck@soitec.com



Media Contact:







Isabelle Laurent

+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51

isabelle.laurent@ddbfinancial.fr







Fabrice Baron

+33(0)1 53 32 61 27

fabrice.baron@ddbfinancial.fr

