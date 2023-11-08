Avacta Group's (LON:AVCT) growing losses don't faze investors as the stock soars 11% this past week

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. To wit, the Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) share price has soared 528% over five years. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also good to see the share price up 46% over the last quarter. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Given that Avacta Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Avacta Group can boast revenue growth at a rate of 34% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 44% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Avacta Group, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Avacta Group stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

It's nice to see that Avacta Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 18% over the last year. However, that falls short of the 44% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Avacta Group is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

