Auxiliary uses ‘flower power’ to raise funds

Because of the pandemic, for the second year in a row the SBGHC Kincardine Auxiliary has opted to not hold its annual geranium sale in its traditional fashion, to protect the health and safety of both volunteers and consumers.

Instead, thanks to the generous support of Kincardine Canadian Tire owner, John Satosek, the fundraiser will be held the same way it was in 2020, at the garden centre, located in the store parking lot on Highway 21.

Between May 13 and May 17, Canadian Tire is offering a 4 inch potted geranium plant for $3.38, taxes included. The popular flowers are come in a wide variety of colours and will be available just in time for spring planting. Satosek is donating the proceeds of the sale of the geraniums within this five-day period, to the Auxiliary.

The Auxiliary is bringing back the bedpans, too. Volunteers will be at the garden centre, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day, accepting donations.

Jeanne Lindsay is the second vice president of the Kincardine Auxiliary and as the lead on the geranium fundraiser is involved with setting up the program with Canadian Tire. She said in 2020, Satosek stepped up with little notice to help the auxiliary host their sale. After the sale concluded, he presented auxiliary members with a cheque for $1,000, the net proceeds from the sale of geraniums.

“To all of the volunteers who contribute their time and specifically to John Satosek, who is so generously contributing the proceeds from five days of geranium sales, the Hospital Auxiliary extends their most sincere appreciation,” said Lindsay. “Our loyal and new customers coming out during these challenging times to support our local hospital (deserve) a huge thank you.”

Each year, the Kincardine Auxiliary is presented with a wish list of much needed items for the hospital, whose purchase is not covered by government funding. Lindsay says the Auxiliary “tries to pick things we will be able to help with” and this year have chosen a number of needs, including holter monitors, a chair for the ICU and contributing to the cost of a nursing station renovation. The Auxiliary hopes to raise $30,000 this year, but because the pandemic has limited their fundraising opportunities, have extended their commitment to pay for items to two years, rather than one.

Tammy Lindsay Schneider, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kincardine Independent