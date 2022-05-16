AUX CAYES FINTECH CO. LTD., File No. 2021-29
TORONTO, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice of the following merits hearing date changes in the above named matter:
the merits hearing scheduled to be heard on September 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. will not proceed as scheduled; and
the merits hearing shall commence on September 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. and continue on September 21, 22, and 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. on each day.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/16/c2717.html