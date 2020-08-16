Autumn term chaos feared over exam resits and appeals

Like so many headteachers, Caroline Vile was furious when she discovered her school’s A-level results. Two-fifths of the teacher-assessed grades at Vile’s school in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire – one of the most deprived areas in the country – had been downgraded.

“We’ve got amazing students, some of whom do incredibly well, some of whom have had childhood experiences and traumas which mean they don’t do as well, but they all work hard and the school is on an improvement journey,” she said, adding that the results were, quite simply, “not fair”.

The algorithm used by the exams watchdog, Ofqual, to standardise exam results meant the historic poor performance of former pupils at her school was used last week to dramatically downgrade some of the assessments awarded to A-level pupils by their teachers. For example, one of the school’s top-performing students, who achieved A* A* A in her mocks, was downgraded to three Bs. “Due to the statistical model that’s being used, our students feel they are being discriminated against,” Vile said.

Like many headteachers up and down the country, she is planning to instigate a considerable number of appeals on behalf of her students.

The government has been back-tracking at high speed. First, Gavin Williamson, the education secretary, announced the “triple lock”, allowing students to take their Ofqual grade, appeal to receive their mock exam grade, or resit exams: A-levels in October or GCSEs in November.

Under pressure from Labour and Tory MPs, the government then reversed its plan to charge schools for appeals.

And on Saturday came a further retreat when Ofqual announced that appeals would also consider coursework. These “non-exam assessments” could include recordings of performances by drama students, artwork by arts students and practical projects by technology students.

The announcement was followed hours later by an extraordinary admission from the regulator that it was withdrawing that policy, without explanation, adding further confusion to the exams fiasco.

Ofqual said in a statement: “Earlier today we published information about mock exam results in appeals. This policy is being reviewed by the Ofqual Board and further information will be published in due course.”

Yet the extra work involved in fixing this year’s exams fiasco could throw the autumn term into chaos, distracting teachers and placing additional pressures on school leaders. There are fears that, instead of being able to focus entirely on their new cohort of students, headteachers will need to spend lots of time dealing with the fallout and heartbreak caused by the “unfair” grades Ofqual has awarded.

Sarah Hannafin, spokeswoman for the National Association of Headteachers (NAHT), said: “School leaders and teachers want to make sure students get the grades they deserve. That’s their key focus and they’ll do whatever they can to support students in that. But that pulls time away from their efforts to make sure their school is ready, that staff are ready and that everything’s in place to open in September. They will find a way to do it. But it will place additional pressure on staff and schools.”

Around 40% of A-level grades have been downgraded from their teacher-assessed grades as a result of Ofqual’s statistical model in England, and a similar proportion (35% to 40%) of GCSEs are expected to be downgraded later this week. If all of these grades are appealed against – and grades cannot go down on appeal, so there is no risk involved in the process for students – more than two million GCSEs and A-levels would need to be reassessed. And unlike in Scotland, where individuals can appeal against their own grades, Ofqual is forcing schools in England to instigate and manage the appeals process for all students.

The NAHT is already advising all its members to challenge A-level and GCSE results that have been adjusted by two or more grades.

