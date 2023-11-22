The Autumn Statement is a tentative, first step in the right direction

A year is a long time in politics: Kwasi Kwarteng delivering his mini-Budget last September - Jessica Taylor/PA

The pundits are unanimous. The Government is in the last chance saloon. Something significant needed to be done to change the narrative to give the Conservatives any chance at the next election.

I broadly welcome the direction suggested by the Autumn Statement. Recent polls have been depressing, with some suggesting a Labour lead of around 20 points. The Autumn Statement is clearly an attempt to change that story.

Inflation has halved, and is now at 4.6 per cent. According to the Prime Minister’s own narrative, he can now show that he is, by instinct, a tax cutter. This will be much appreciated by core Conservative voters who were, perhaps, beginning to doubt this.

There are measures in the Autumn Statement which are sound. It is a good idea to reduce the main rate of employee national insurance for income between £12,570 and £50, 270 by 2 per cent from next January, saving those on an average salary of £35,000 roughly £450 a year.

I was delighted to hear that the Chancellor wants to “reform and simplify taxes paid by the self-employed”. This will be achieved by abolishing class 2 National Insurance contributions altogether, saving the average self-employed person £192 a year. The self-employed are a crucially important part of our workforce, too often overlooked at fiscal events.

The Chancellor took the opportunity to reduce business taxes in the form of making full expensing for business investment permanent. This is an excellent measure. Of course, one could argue that it would be simpler to reduce the headline rate of corporation tax. This would give a clearer signal to international investors.

But it’s always good to see any pro-business measures announced by a Conservative government. Being pro-business helps our country by creating more wealth for our economy. I am delighted that the Chancellor has now acted on this core Conservative belief. Thriving businesses help our workers and create the conditions to pay for good public services.

Story continues

In this spirit, I was pleased to see the 75 per cent business rate discount for retail, hospitality and leisure extended for another year. From my time as Secretary of State at BEIS, I know that the relevant sectors will be pleased by this measure.

With only a year to go to the next general election, time is running short. The Prime Minister needed to give a sense of the Government’s direction and a sense of its values. The Autumn Statement has to some extent achieved this.

Of course, I would have liked to have seen more tax reductions, but I fully understand why Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt are taking a cautious approach, given my own experiences last year.

Naturally, the Prime Minister would have been aware of every comma and full stop in the statement. After all, it is his government and Mr Sunak is fully conscious that this could well be the defining fiscal statement of his premiership. There will be a budget in the Spring next year, but it was essential that the Prime Minister showed his mettle now.

It is commendable that we are finally able to reduce some taxes. I am also pleased at the methodical and systematic way with which both the Prime Minister and Chancellor have approached their task. “More haste, less speed” is a motto I would heartily recommend. I certainly learned that lesson last September.

I am sure the Prime Minister wants to win re-election, and this Autumn Statement is clearly a firing gun for the next general election campaign.

There were dozens of measures in this Autumn Statement. In fact, the plethora of measures reminded me of Gordon Brown, who tinkered endlessly with micro measures in his budgets.

All in all, however, it was a tentative step in the right direction. The Prime Minister’s critics may say it is too little too late. But at least the fightback has begun, and the Government has reiterated some core Conservative principles.

Kwasi Kwarteng is Conservative MP for Spelthorne and a former Chancellor of the Exchequer

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.