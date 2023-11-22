Autumn Statement latest LIVE: Jeremy Hunt cuts National Insurance from 12% to 10% from January

Jeremy Hunt has cut the main rate of National Insurance by two percentage points in an Autumn Statement to kick-start economic growth in Britain.

He will bring in the measure for 27 million workers on January 6 through emergency legislation.

The Chancellor stressed that someone on the average salary of £35,000 will save over £450.

His first two personal NI tax cuts announced in the Autumn Statement were for the self-employed.

He also extended a huge tax break for businesses, announced welfare reforms to get more people into jobs, and announced that the freeze on the Local Housing Allowance would be lifted.

Read latest updates below...

Key Points

Key timings throughout the day

What could be in the Autumn Statement?

What does the autumn statement mean for my finances?

15:42 , Miriam Burrell

– A cut to national insurance (NI)

Millions of workers will benefit from a 2p cut in NI as Jeremy Hunt began to ease the tax burden ahead of the general election.

The Chancellor said the two percentage point reduction in the main rate will save someone earning £35,000 more than £450 and the change would benefit 27 million people.

– Minimum wage to rise in April

The national living wage will rise to £11.44 in April next year, the Treasury has announced.

The rate is currently £10.42 for workers aged over 23, but the new figure will apply to 21 and 22-year-olds for the first time.

– State pension going up

Pensions will be increased by 8.5% in line with average earnings to £221 a week from April, maintaining the so-called “triple-lock” policy whereby the amount paid is whichever is highest out of average earnings growth, Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation or 2.5%.

– Tobacco duty going up, alcohol duty frozen

Duty on hand-rolling tobacco will rise by an additional 10% but duty on beer, cider, wine and spirits will frozen until August next year.

– Nothing announced on energy or cost-of-living support

The Chancellor has not announced any additional help with energy bills or the cost of living.

Story continues

There is another payment for pensioners this winter, and one for low-income people on benefits in the spring.

Starting level of GDP 'revised substantially higher' by ONS

15:39 , Miriam Burrell

David Miles, member of the Office for Budget Responsibility’s Budget Responsibility Committee, said recent upgrades by the Office for National Statistics to GDP data has impacted its latest growth forecasts.

He said: “The reason why the growth outlook in the near-term is a little bit worse is a reflection of a bit of good news is that the starting level of GDP had been revised substantially higher by the ONS.

“It was revised up 3 per cent against what was thought in March.

“Rather than in March, where we thought there was spare capacity, there is perhaps more excess demand.

“We are starting from a position of more economic activity than we thought.”

VAT-free shopping for tourists could be reviewed in future

15:15 , Miriam Burrell

The decision to axe VAT-free shopping for tourists visiting the UK could be reviewed in future, Jeremy Hunt said.

The Chancellor said the Government was “looking again at the numbers” after duty-free shopping was scrapped at the 2022 autumn statement, which has led some to describe the current situation as a “tourist tax”.

Conservative MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown raised the issue in the Commons following Mr Hunt's autumn statement.

He told MPs: “There was no mention in his excellent budget of the tourist tax. British tourists going abroad spend billions of pounds benefitting those countries, and yet we actively discourage – and figures show that we are doing so – we actively discourage high-spending tourists coming from abroad and benefitting our shops and hospitality venues.”

Mr Hunt responded: “Can I reassure him that we want to do everything possible to make our tourism and our retail industry competitive and we want to encourage international visitors.

“When we changed policy on this particular issue a year ago, it was because the cost was around £2.5 billion-a-year and we didn’t think we could afford to continue doing it, but we are looking again at the numbers in the light of the most recent data and we can see what has happened to comparative shops in Paris and Milan, and we will review that and see if it is still that expensive, and I hope it isn’t.”

What is national insurance and when do you pay it?

14:44 , Rachael Burford

National insurance rates have been cut from 12 per cent to 10 per cent by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Read our explainer on what that means for 27 million workers here.

Sadiq Khan: Renter support 'dwarfed by deepening London housing crisis'

14:05 , Rachael Burford

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: “Whether on TfL capital funding, desperately-needed affordable housing or providing the Met Police with the funding it needs, today’s statement again fell woefully short.

"Londoners continue to suffer from higher prices at the shops, higher energy bills and soaring housing costs as a result of the Government’s failure and mismanagement. The limited additional help being provided by ministers today is dwarfed by the deepening housing crisis affecting Londoners all across our city.

“What the Government needs to realise is that proper investment in London would not only help deliver more affordable housing, better transport and vital services that Londoners need, but also help power our national recovery, generate prosperity, and speed up the growth of high-paid jobs.”

NHS Confederation: 'Missed opportunity to help health service'

13:58 , Rachael Burford

Responding to the Chancellor's Autumn Statement, Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, said: “This Autumn Statement has been a missed opportunity from the Chancellor to get the NHS back on track following the huge impact that strikes have had on patient care andalready-tight budgets.

“Independent experts have said that the costs so far stand at £1.7bn yet only £800m has been allocated and mainly by raiding budgets elsewhere, which will cause long-term harm to the NHS’s ability to transform its services.

“The government has been clear in its messaging that this mini budget was to be a plan to drive economic growth yet in downgrading the NHS as a priority, it has failed to recognise the important connection between the health of the nation and its prosperity."

Liberal Democrats: Autumn Statement 'a deception' after years of Tory tax hikes

13:55 , Rachael Burford

Responding to the Autumn Statement, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said: "This is a deception from Jeremy Hunt after years of cruel tax hikes on hard-working families from this government.

"Conservative chaos has sent mortgages and tax bills soaring, today’s announcements won’t even touch the sides.

“Worse still was the deafening silence on health. These dismal forecasts show the economy is on life support and reducing NHS waiting lists is the shot in the arm needed.

“It is a no-brainer that we need people off waiting lists and back to work, yet this Conservative government simply doesn’t care."

Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Olney (PA Wire)

Hunt's 'go for growth' strategy

13:53 , Rachael Burford

Jeremy Hunt vowed to “reward” workers as he cut business and personal taxes in a dash for economic growth ahead of a likely election next year.

The moves were part of a go-for-growth strategy by Mr Hunt and Rishi Sunak, and signalled a sharp shift from their priority of slashing inflation despite warnings that price pressures remain.

Read our full round up of the Autumn Statement here.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has announced increases to the minimum wage, pensions and benefits (PA Wire)

Labour highlights mortgage bomb

13:48 , Rachael Burford

Ms Reeves highlights the impact last year's doomed mini-budget was still having n her response to Mr Hunt's announcement.

Then PM Liz Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced the biggest package of tax cuts in half a century, which resulted in a crash in the markets.

The pound plunged to a record low against the dollar, and the central bank was forced to intervene.

Inflation and interest rates soared, putting particular pressure on mortgage holders.

Bills spiralled for homeowners, including in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Yorkshire seat and the Chancellor’s own South West Surrey constituency.

“In Richmond, North Yorkshire, homeowners are facing £200 more in monthly mortgage costs”, Ms Reeves says.

“In the Chancellor’s own constituency, though maybe not for long, families with a mortgage will see an average increase in mortgage costs of £420 a month because of Conservative economic failure.

“Working people just don’t have that sort of money lying around. This is what we’ve come to after thirteen years of this government...This Tory economic recklessness is not a thing of the past. The British people are still paying the price.”

Labour: Tories taking working people 'for fools'

13:38 , Rachael Burford

Labour accuses the Government of attempting to take working people “for fools” with a “cynical” Autumn Statement.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves says that growth had "hit a dead end" under the Tories, adding Jeremy Hunt's autumn statement had "lifted the lid on 13 years of Conservative failure".

(PA)

"Biggest tax cut in modern history'

13:35 , Rachael Burford

Mr Hunt finishes his statement saying: "We are delivering… … the biggest business tax cut in modern British history... … the largest ever cut to employee and self-employed National Insurance… … and the biggest package of tax cuts to be implemented since the 1980s."

27 million workers to get tax cut

13:31 , Rachael Burford

The Chancellor said he would cut the main rate of national insurance for workers from 12% to 10% as of January.

It will "help 27 million" workers by putting extra money in their payslips.

Mr Hunt told the Commons he would bring forward urgent legislation to Parliament to introduce the cut in national insurance for employees "from January 6, so that people can see the benefit in their payslips at the start of the new year".

He added: "It means someone on the average salary of £35,000 will save over £450. For the average nurse, it is a saving of over £520 and for the typical police officer it is a saving of over £630 every single year.

Crackdown on benefit claimants

13:26 , Rachael Burford

Benefits will be raised in line with inflation, Mr Hunt has confirmed, but there will be a crackdown on those who can work but do not.

"We will provide a further £1.3bn of funding to offer extra help to the 300,000 people who have been unemployed for over a year."But we will ask for something in return. If after 18 months of intensive support jobseekers have not found a job, we will roll out a programme requiring them to take part in a mandatory work placement to increase their skills and improve their employability.

"And if they choose not to engage with the work search process for six months, we will close their case and stop their benefits."

First personal tax cut announced

13:18 , Rachael Burford

Abolishing Class 2 National Insurance will save the some self-employed workers £192 a year.

"Today, after careful consideration and in recognition of the contribution made by self-employed people to our country, I can announce we are abolishing Class 2 National Insurance altogether, saving the average self-employed person £192 a year."

Planning reforms

13:16 , Rachael Burford

A £110m government investment over this year and next to deliver "nutrient mitigation schemes" that will unlock 40,000 new homes, the Chancellor says.

"We will invest £32m to bust the planning backlog and develop fantastic new housing quarters in Cambridge, London and Leeds which will lead to many thousands of additional dwellings," Mr Hunt says.

"We will allocate £450m to the Local Authority Housing Fund to deliver 2400 new homes.

"And we will consult on a new Permitted Development Right to allow any house to be converted into two flats provided the exterior remains unaffected."

Scrapping EU-era environmental protections on nutrient neutrality will allow for an additional 100,000 homes to be built in England by 2030, the Government has said previously.

'A more productive state not a bigger one'

13:09 , Rachael Burford

"I want the public sector to increase productivity growth by at least half a percent a year, the level at which the size of our state starts to reduce as a proportion of GDP," says Mr Hunt.

"The private sector is more productive in countries like the United States, Germany and France because it invests more – on average 2 percentage points more of GDP every year.

"The 110 measures I take today help close that gap by boosting business investment by £20bn a year.

"They do not involve borrowing more and ramping up debt as some advocate. Instead, they unlock investment with supply side reforms that back British business in the following areas."

(PA)

Support for veterans

13:05 , Rachael Burford

We want to support a group of people "to whom we owe our freedom", says the Chancellor.

"I will extend National Insurance relief for employers of eligible veterans for a further year and provide £10m to support the Veterans’ Places, Pathways and People programme."

Debt reduction

13:02 , Rachael Burford

UK has the second lowest government debt in the G7, says Chancellor.

"Before I took difficult decisions at last year’s Autumn Statement, debt was predicted to rise to almost 100% of GDP by the end of the forecast.

"Since then, the economy has outperformed expectations and I have taken difficult decisions to reduce borrowing. As a result, headline debt is now predicted to be 94% of GDP by the end of the forecast.

The OBR today forecast underlying debt will be 91.6% of GDP next year, 92.7% in 2024-25, 93.2% in 2026-27, before declining in the final two years of the forecast to 92.8% in 2028-29."That is lower in every year compared to forecasts in the Spring. We therefore meet our fiscal rule to have underlying debt falling as a percentage of GDP in the final year of the forecast, with double the headroom compared to the OBR’s March forecast."

State pension up 8.5%

12:57 , Rachael Burford

Jeremy Hunt confirms the government's commitment to the triple lock, meaning pensions will rise by 8.5%.

"It has helped lift 250,000 older people out of poverty since it was instituted in 2011 and been a lifeline for many during a period of high inflation," the Chancellor says.

"There have been reports that we would uprate it by a lower amount to smooth out the effect of high public sector bonuses in July, but that would have been particularly difficult for one million pensioners whose only income is from the state."

Bad news for smokers, good news for drinkers

12:54 , Rachael Burford

Tax on tobacco will increase, the Chancellor says.

But alcohol duty is being frozen in a boost for pubs.

"Although I am going to increase duty on hand-rolling tobacco by an additional 10% above the tobacco duty escalator, I know that for many people going to the pub has become more expensive," Mr Hunt says.

" I have listened closely to the persuasive arguments on alcohol duties.

"I’ve also listened to defenders of the great British pint.

"So as well as confirming our Brexit Pubs Guarantee, which means duty on a pint is always lower than in the shops, I have decided to freeze all alcohol duty until August 1st next year. That means no increase in duty on beer, cider, wine or spirits."

(Greene King)

Renter help - housing allowance uplift

12:51 , Rachael Burford

The Chancellor announces he lifting the cap on housing allowance.

"Because rent can constitute more than half the living costs of private renters on the lowest incomes, I have listened closely to many colleagues as well as the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the Resolution Foundation, Citizens Advice UK and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation who said unfreezing the Local Housing Allowance was an ‘urgent priority.’

"I will therefore increase the Local Housing Allowance rate to the 30th percentile of local market rents. This will give 1.6 million households an average of £800 of support next year."

Benefits boost

12:49 , Rachael Burford

Mr Hunt: "Today I add four further measures to help with the cost of living. Firstly, for those on the lowest incomes. I understand the concerns some have about the effect on work incentives of matching benefit increases to inflation.

"I know there has been some speculation that we would increase benefits next year by the lower October figure for inflation.

"But cost of living pressures remain at their most acute for the poorest families. So instead, the government has decided to increase Universal Credit and other benefits from next April by 6.7% in line with September’s inflation figure, an average increase of £470 for 5.5m households next year. Vital support to those on the very lowest incomes from a compassionate Conservative government."

Work rewards

12:41 , Rachael Burford

Mr Hunt hints that the expected tax cuts with be announced.

"Today’s measures do not just remove barriers to investment, they reward effort and work. I will go through the measures in three parts.

"In the first, I will use updated OBR forecasts to show the progress we are making against the Prime Minister’s economic priorities.

"The second part sets out growth measures to back British business. Finally, I conclude with measures to make work pay."

Difficult decisions in difficult times

12:38 , Rachael Burford

"After a global pandemic and energy crisis, we have taken difficult decisions to put our economy back on track, the Chancellor says.

"We have supported families with rising bills, cut borrowing and halved inflation. Rather than a recession, the economy has grown.

"Rather than falling as predicted, real incomes have risen. Our plan for the British economy is working. But the work is not done. Others have proposed a more short-term approach."

Chancellor about to announce tax and growth plan

12:36 , Rachael Burford

The Chancellor has stood up in the Commons.

He starts by saying "Happy Birthday" to his wife who is "looking younger every year", according to Mr Hunt.

Mental Health support

12:17 , Rachael Burford

Sir Keir focuses much of his questioning on a lack of mental health support in Britain.

Millions are on NHS waiting lists for months before receiving treatment, he says.

This includes two million children.

The PM replies that the government is expanding patient choice by using the private sector.

He brands the Labour policy a "total mess" and accuses the party of flip-flopping on the use of the independent sector to bring down NHS waiting lists.

Our health reporter Dan Keane highlighted the urgent need for mental health beds in Westminster last month.

What about the NHS?

12:12 , Rachael Burford

Sir Keir challenges the PM over the "latest version of his five pledges" .

"Did he forget the NHS?", the Labour leader says to cheers from the opposition benches.

Mr Sunak says he has put in place record spending health service spending.

He insists he has also kept three of his pledges so far: reducing debt, halving inflation and growing the economy.

PMQs begins

12:05 , Rachael Burford

Rishi Sunak is facing Sir Keir Starmer in the Commons ahead of the Autumn Statement.

The Labour leader begins by welcoming the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

He also pays tribute to the four boys found dead in Wales after embarking on a camping trip.

Rishi Sunak leaves No10 for PMQs

11:44 , Josh Salisbury

Rishi Sunak has been pictured leaving No10 for Prime Minister's Questions.

When this concludes at 12.30, Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Autumn Statement.

Rishi Sunak leaves No10 for PMQs (AP)

Labour: Nothing will change Tories' 'appalling record'

11:42 , Josh Salisbury

Labour has said nothing Jeremy Hunt does today will change the Tory party's "appalling record".

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said: "After thirteen years of Tory economic failure, working people are worse off.

"Nothing the Chancellor says or does today can change the Conservative Party’s appalling record.

"Only a Labour government can bring the change this country needs."

After thirteen years of Tory economic failure, working people are worse off.



Nothing the Chancellor says or does today can change the Conservative Party’s appalling record.



Only a Labour government can bring the change this country needs. pic.twitter.com/QVmKFuMMah — Darren Jones MP (@darrenpjones) November 22, 2023

No10: Autumn Statement backs business and rewards workers

11:39 , Josh Salisbury

Jeremy Hunt told Cabinet this morning that his Autumn Statement was one that backs business and rewards workers to get Britain growing, writes political editor Nicholas Cecil.

He particularly pointed to tackling the problem of 100,000 people being signed onto benefits with no requirements to look for work because of sickness or disability, saying that it is a waste of potential that is both economically and morally wrong and that the Back to Work plan would support over a million people to find work.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also highlighted previous economic predictions that the UK economy would fall into a recession, saying that the difficult spending decisions taken by the Chancellor and the success in halving inflation had bucked those predictions and restored stability.

He said that as a result, the UK’s economic policy could change gear with a focus on reducing debt, cutting tax and rewarding hard work, building domestic, sustainable energy, backing British business and delivering world-class education

He concluded Cabinet by saying it was no accident that stability had been restored to the economy and that inflation had halved, it was the result of actions taken by the Government.

He said the Government would now turn its focus to the long-term decisions needed to grow the economy further and build a brighter future – with the Autumn Statement delivering on that, according to a statement from No10.

File photo of Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak at a Cabinet meeting (PA)

Sunak: Autumn Statement is 'plan for jobs'

11:34 , Josh Salisbury

Rishi Sunak has described the Autumn Statement as a "plan to boost investment, reform public services and create jobs."

He tweeted: "Today the Chancellor will present the Autumn Statement.

"A plan to boost investment, reform public services and create jobs."

Today the Chancellor will present the Autumn Statement.



A plan to boost investment, reform public services and create jobs.



Watch live from HMT channels at 12.30pm👇 https://t.co/djEFU4SaHu — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 22, 2023

Jeremy Hunt leaves No11 for Parliament

10:43 , Josh Salisbury

Jeremy Hunt has left No 11 for Parliament where he will present his Autumn Statement.He posed for photographers in Downing Street, holding his copy of the Autumn Statement clad in turquoise blue binding.

(Jeremy Selwyn)

Hunt: Autumn Statement will make 'big difference' to entrepreneurs

10:32 , Josh Salisbury

The Chancellor has said he hoped the Autumn Statement's measures would make a "really big difference" to entrepreneurs.

In a social media video, the Chancellor said the statement had "110 different measures to help grow the British economy".

"I'm thinking of my own business, that I set up over 30 years ago," Mr Hunt said.

"I want to help thousands of other people do what I did, and I hope today will make a really big difference."

Key timings throughout the day

10:00 , Josh Salisbury

Key timings throughout the day are as follows:

- 8.30am: An earlier than normal Cabinet meeting was held where Jeremy Hunt briefed colleagues on the Autumn Statement.

- 12noon: As is traditional, Rishi Sunak will face off against Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions.

- 12.30pm: Hunt presents his autumn statement to the Commons.

- 2.30pm: The chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility, the independent fiscal watchdog, holds a press conference on the OBR’s forecasts.

Hunt 'likely has about £20bn' wriggle room

09:54 , Josh Salisbury

Harriett Baldwin MP, the Conservative chair of the Commons Treasury Select Committee, said Mr Hunt likely has about £20 billion in fiscal “headroom” after raking in more tax receipts than previously expected.

“If you look at the numbers that the Office for Budget Responsibility has been publishing each month, we think that there's probably about £20 billion of headroom and that's because you and I, through those frozen tax levels and also businesses, we have actually ended up paying more tax this year than was planned in last year's budget,” she told GB News.

“So I think that today gives the Chancellor an opportunity to give some of that back to the hard-working businesses and people of this country so that we can grow the economy more rapidly next year.”

However, Adam Corlett, principal economist at the Resolution Foundation, warned the so-called headroom could be misleading for the months ahead. This means the Chancellor would not the same room for giveaways.

“The fiscal forecast may rely on implausibly low departmental spending,” he tweeted.

“Any extra policy space will be a ‘fiscal illusion’. Government spending power has fallen along with everyone else’s. But with spending plans set in cash terms, the government has not faced up to that.”

Fiscal watchdog to publish updated forecast

09:42 , Josh Salisbury

Alongside Jeremy Hunt's announcement of measures in the Commons, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will also publish an updated forecast on the Government's finances.

The fiscal watchdog is likely to present a somewhat gloomy forecast over the next few years which takes us well into after the next general election.

It has previously predicted that the economy would shrink by 0.2% in 2023, but that the UK would narrowly avoid going into a recession.

However, it warned in March that once rising prices were taken into account, household incomes were expected to drop by 6% in 2023 and 2024, the largest drop in living standards since just after the war.

It remains to be seen whether the forecasts have brightened. One potential boost for Mr Hunt is an expected increase in tax revenues - although this is largely driven by higher-than-target inflation.

Sir Keir: Tories are party of low growth and high tax

09:24 , Josh Salisbury

Labour's Sir Keir Starmer has got his response to Mr Hunt's Autumn Statement in early - saying the Conservatives are the party of "high tax and low growth".

In a tweet, the Labour leader said: "After thirteen years of the Conservatives, working people are worse off.

"Prices are still rising, energy bills are up and mortgage payments are soaring.

"With 25 tax rises since 2019 the Tories are the party of high tax and low growth."

However, Sir Keir will not be responding to Mr Hunt's statement in the Commons, as this will be left to Labour's Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves.

After thirteen years of the Conservatives, working people are worse off.



Prices are still rising, energy bills are up and mortgage payments are soaring.



With 25 tax rises since 2019 the Tories are the party of high tax and low growth.



I’m proud to lead a changed Labour… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 22, 2023

What is expected to be in the Autumn Statement?

09:13 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today's political events - which will be dominated by PMQs and then, more importantly, the Autumn Statement.

This is where the Government gives an update on its tax and spending plans.

Some of the key measures which are already confirmed to feature or are widely expected when Jeremy Hunt makes his address in the Commons this afternoon are:

- The minimum wage, known as the 'National Living Wage', will by more than a pound to £11.44 per hour from April next year, and the higher rate will also apply to 21 and 22-year-olds for the first time.

- The Chancellor is expected to cut national insurance contributions, although it is not clear if he will cut the level of tax or the thresholds at which it is payable.

- A tax break for businesses known as 'full expensing' for businesses is set to be extended to 2028-29. It allows companies to deduct spending on investment from profits, reducing their tax liability.

- Around 2 million benefits claimants could lose payments unless they agree to work from home under tougher workfare rules. However, benefits are expected to increase in line with September’s inflation figure of 6.7 percent, rather than a lower inflation rate as previously floated by ministers.