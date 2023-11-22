Autumn Statement: Key points at a glance

Autumn Statement

Jeremy Hunt cut National Insurance, abolished the so-called “factory tax” and cracked down on jobseekers not looking for work as he delivered the Autumn Statement on Wednesday.

Mr Hunt said there was finally room for tax cuts now inflation has halved since the start of the year, as he declared his package of measures “leaves borrowing lower, debt lower and keeps inflation falling”.

Here, Telegraph Money takes a look at the key points that were announced by the Chancellor.

National Insurance cut from January

Mr Hunt announced the main rate of National Insurance will be cut by two percentage points, from 12pc to 10pc, in a change set to benefit 27 million workers.

He said that while he would normally introduce such a measure at the start of a new tax year, he will instead introduce new urgent legislation tomorrow to bring it in from January 6 “so that people can see the benefit in their payslips at the start of the new year”.

Full expensing for businesses made permanent

Mr Hunt permanently extended “full expensing”, which lets companies save £250k in tax for every £1m invested, in what he called “the biggest business tax cut in modern British history”.

The Chancellor had initially offered the scheme as a three-year programme but has now made it permanent at a cost to the Exchequer of about £11bn annually after five years.

The Office for Budget Responsibility predicted the move will boost investment by £3bn per year, and £14bn over the next five years.

Jobless who refuse to seek work to eventually lose their benefits

The Chancellor announced that jobseekers who refuse to engage with the welfare process will see their benefits stopped after two years.

“We will provide a further £1.3bn of funding to offer extra help to the 300,000 people who have been unemployed for over a year. But we will ask for something in return,” Mr Hunt said.

“If after 18 months of intensive support jobseekers have not found a job, we will roll out a programme requiring them to take part in a mandatory work placement to increase their skills and improve their employability. And if they choose not to engage with the work search process for six months, we will close their case and stop their benefits.”

Story continues

Benefits to rise in line with September’s inflation levels

Benefits will rise next April in line with the higher inflation measure from September (6.7pc) rather than the lower measure from October, Mr Hunt announced.

Housing benefit was also unfrozen, meaning it will be increased at the rate to the 30th percentile of local market rates.

Self-employed get National Insurance boost

Mr Hunt abolished Class 2 National Insurance, a flat rate compulsory charge of £3.45 per week currently paid by self-employed people who earn more than £12,570.

“Today, after careful consideration and in recognition of the contribution made by self-employed people to our country, I can announce we are abolishing Class 2 National Insurance altogether, saving the average self-employed person £192 a year,” he said.

Business rates discount extended

Local shops, pubs and restaurants are poised to save tens of thousands of pounds on their tax bills next year after a discount on business rates was extended for another year.

The Chancellor said he was recognising “the role of pubs and high street shops in our communities” with a £4.3bn support package designed to lower bills for small businesses and retailers.

This included extending a business rates relief scheme for the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors to offer companies up to 75pc off their business rates bills with a cash cap of £110,000 per business. The scheme had previously been due to expire next year.

National Living Wage increased by more than £1 an hour

The National Living Wage will rise from £10.42 an hour to £11.44 an hour from April, with the increased amount also applying to 21 and 22-year-olds for the first time.

Triple lock extended

Despite speculation to the contrary, Mr Hunt fully committed the Government to the pension triple lock, which will rise by 8.5pc next April.

Fit Note process to be reformed

Mr Hunt confirmed that the existing Fit Note process will be reformed as part of the Government’s back-to-work push, with the Work Capability Assessment reformed to reflect the rise of homeworking in the wake of pandemic.

Alcohol duty frozen until August 2024

The price of a pint of beer will fall by 3p after alcohol duty was frozen in a boost for drinkers.

In a move that will also save pubgoers 68p on the price of a bottle of wine and also applies to spirits, Jeremy Hunt said the levy will be frozen until at least August next year.

“I know that for many people, going to the pub has become more expensive,” the Chancellor said, adding he had “listened closely to the persuasive arguments on alcohol duties” from colleagues in Westminster.

The Treasury said the freeze would help pubs save “thousands in funds that they’ll be able to reinvest into their businesses”.

New funding to combat anti-Semitism

Mr Hunt has pledged £10million to tackle anti-Semitism amid a surge across schools and universities in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

The Chancellor announced £3 million of additional funding to the Community Security Trust (CST) in 2024-25 and up to a further £7 million to organisations such as the Holocaust Educational Trust across the next three years to help tackle anti-Semitism.

He told the House of Commons: “When it comes to anti-Semitism and all forms of racism, we must never allow the clock to be turned back.”

New investment in manufacturing

A total of £4.5bn was announced in the five years to 2030, breaking down into £2bn for net zero investments in the automotive sector, £975m for the aerospace industry and £520m for British life sciences.

Planning reform to speed up building

Telling MPs it “takes too long” to approve infrastructure projects and planning applications, Mr Hunt said he would allow councils to recover the full costs of major business planning applications in return for a requirement to meet guaranteed faster timelines.

Other measures announced

Further measures announced by Mr Hunt as part of the budget included two new investment zones for West Yorkshire and Wrexham and Flintshire, an Isa reform allowing savers to open more than one Isa of the same type each year, a simplified research and development (R&D) tax relief scheme, and a consultation on pension pot “for life” plans, which could see workers given a legal right to have pension contributions moved into their existing pension pot if they so choose.

Recommended

National Insurance: how it works, what it funds, and how it affects your state pension

Read more