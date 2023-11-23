Autumn Statement: Hunt chose NI cuts over 'crowd-pleasing' measures
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said he rejected making "crowd-pleasing" cuts to income and inheritance taxes in his Autumn Statement, in favour of cuts to help grow the economy.
Speaking to BBC's Breakfast the morning after he reduced National Insurance for millions, Mr Hunt said he thought it would bring more people back into work.
Official forecasts suggest the tax burden will go up over the medium term.
Labour say taxes will be higher at the next election than at the last.