Autumn Statement 2022 summary: key points and changes at a glance

Jeremy Hunt has promised that his multi-billion pound tax increases are targeted at the wealthiest and avoiding a hit to growth as he delivers a belt-tightening Autumn Statement.

The Chancellor has frozen a slew of tax thresholds, extended the windfall tax on energy producers and put the squeeze on department budgets.

Mr Hunt said his plan will lead to a shallower recession and higher long-term growth as he promised to prioritise "stability, growth, and public services".

He said: "British families make sacrifices every day to live within their means and so too must their government because the United Kingdom will always pay its way."

Mr Hunt is delivering the Autumn Statement in Parliament now. We will bring all the tax rises and spending restraints as they are announced...

Economic forecasts

The OBR believes the UK is already in a recession. GDP will fall 1.4pc in 2023 before bouncing back to growth of 1.3pc in 2024. It predicted that the UK’s inflation rate to be 9.1pc this year and 7.4pc next year.

Mr Hunt said the OBR has forecast borrowing to hit 7.1pc of GDP or £177bn in 2022/23 and 5.5pc of GDP or £140bn next year. Back in March, the OBR predicted that borrowing would hit £99bn in 2022-23 and fall to £50bn in 2023-24. However, this was before the full economic impact of the war in Ukraine was understood and persistently high inflation forced central banks into aggressively tightening. It had expected debt interest costs to hit a record £83bn.

Debt is is expected to a peak of 97.6pc of GDP in 2025-26 before falling to 97.3pc in 2027-28.

Tax changes

The threshold for the top rate of income tax has been cut from £150,000 to £125,140, dragging hundreds of thousands of workers into the highest tax band.

Mr Hunt slashed tax-free allowances on dividends and capital gains tax. The dividend allowance will be cut from £2,000 to £1,000 next year and then to £500 from April 2024. The Annual Exempt Amount for capital gains tax will be cut from £12,300 to £6,000 next year and then to £3,000 from April 2024.

The windfall tax targeting the profits of energy companies is being extended. From January 1st until March 2028, the Energy Profits Levy will rise from 25pc to 35pc

The Chancellor said that electric vehicles will no longer be exempt from Vehicle Excise Duty from April 2025.

The Employers NICs threshold will be frozen until April 2028 but the employment allowance will be kept at its high level of £5,000.

Spending restraints