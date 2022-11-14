Autumn Budget 2022: When is it and what will Jeremy Hunt say about tax rises?

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of the Exchequer in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet, will soon announce the Autumn Budget.

While Mr Sunak made various promises when he initially ran for the Tory leadership against former prime minister Liz Truss, it’s not yet known how many of those policies he will stick to in this role.

It was reported on November 1 that Mr Hunt is looking to fill the black hole of up to £60 billion in public finances through a combination of 50 per cent tax rises and 50 per cent public-spending cuts.

According to a Treasury source, Mr Hunt sought advice for the Autumn Budget from ex-chancellor George Osborne, who was responsible for the period of austerity following the 2008 financial crisis. Whether this is a sign that Mr Hunt will follow similar measures remains to be seen.

Here’s what we do know about the Autumn Budget so far, as well as the areas expected to be addressed.

When is the Autumn Budget?

Mr Sunak delayed the first financial statement from Mr Hunt until November 17.

Originally, the Chancellor was meant to make a statement on October 3, but it was subsequently decided he would instead produce an Autumn Budget.

This will be the first opportunity for Hunt to show what kind of economic policies he will introduce, a decision that will affect UK households greatly as we head into a winter filled with rising costs for daily essentials.

What is Jeremy Hunt expected to say in the Autumn Budget?

It’s expected that the Autumn Budget will focus on areas such as benefits and pensions, as well as addressing the rising cost of living and inflation.

The Prime Minister and ChancellorJeremy Hunt on Monday agreed to freeze the thresholds at which people start to pay the different rates of income tax and national insurance, according to The Telegraph.

Mr Hunt is looking to fill the shortfall through a combination of 50 per cent tax rises and 50 per cent public spending cuts in his Autumn Statement, the paper said.

When Mr Sunak was chancellor, he promised that benefits would match inflation but there’s no way of knowing whether Mr Hunt’s policies will be in line with this. There have been reports that the government may raise benefits in line with earnings instead.

In the Prime Minister’s opening speech, Mr Sunak promised to deliver on the Conservative manifesto, which stated that the pensions triple-lock would remain in place, meaning that pensions would rise in line with inflation.

Only one Conservative MP, Sir Christopher Chope, voted in favour of committing to the state pension triple lock, with the rest of the party abstaining.

Pressure is also on the Government to offer measures to begin after the energy-bill price cap, which will end in April. If no action is taken, energy bills will rise sharply for most UK households in the spring.

Throughout the year, mortgage rates have been increasing. Mr Hunt may well offer some insight into lending and mortgage rates, as well as on any planned tax cuts.

When running against Truss in the leadership race, Mr Sunak pledged to cut the basic rate of income tax from the current 20 per cent down to 19 per cent in April 2024, and then to 16 per cent by the end of the next Parliament. It’s not yet confirmed whether he intends to stick to these plans.

Will taxes go up for everyone?

Speaking to the BBC, the Chancellor said that “we are going to see everyone paying more tax” but those who earn the most will have to make larger sacrifices.

He also said he “will be asking everyone for sacrifices” but recognises there is “only so much we can ask” from people on the lowest incomes.

Pensions and benefits

An announcement is expected on whether benefits and pensions will rise in line with inflation, the rate at which prices rise, from April 2023.

Under the so-called “triple lock”, the state pension is supposed to rise each year by the highest out of inflation, average earnings, or 2.5 per cent.

Previous prime minister Liz Truss said that pensions would increase in line with inflation, but the current prime minister Rishi Sunak has not yet confirmed.

Income tax

According to the BBC, there has been speculation that the government might announce that the level of earnings at which people pay different rates of income tax might be frozen longer.

The mini-budget set out plans to cut the basic rate for taxpayers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, to 19 per cent, and to abolish the 45 per cent higher rate, but both of these measures were subsequently scrapped.

Windfall tax

There may be an increase in taxes on the profits of energy companies, as these have increased dramatically following the sharp rise in oil and gas prices.

Social care

Mr Hunt is also expected to postpone the introduction of a cap on social care costs in England, meaning that people no longer pay more than £86,000 towards it in their lifetime.

The cap is due to come into effect in October 2023.