Autumn Nations Cup: How to watch on Amazon Prime

The restructuring of the 2020/21 rugby calendar will see the Autumn Nations Cup replace the regular mid-season internationals, with England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales joined by Georgia and Fiji for a unique expansion of the Six Nations.

The addition of Georgia and Fiji enables organisers to group together two pools of four, creating a league system within a cup competition that will produce four finals between the countries in the same position in each group.

It will be a significant change from the norm, where countries normally compete in autumn internationals against southern hemisphere sides who tour Europe at the end of the season. But with the coronavirus pandemic forcing the likes of New Zealand, Australia and South Africa to scrap their tours - along with the Tri-Nations being forced back across October and November - a new concept was drawn up for the autumn.

That’s not all that is different this time around, as rather than games featuring across Sky Sports, Channel 4 and the BBC as we have grown accustomed to, the majority of the tournament will be shown on Amazon Prime, with the video on-demand subscription service dipping its toes into live rugby union for the first time.

How do I watch Amazon Prime?

Here all you need to know to watch the Autumn Nations Cup.

Amazon Prime can be used by opening the Amazon Prime app on Smart TV, Blu-ray player, set-top box, game console, streaming media player or Fire TV stick.

You will need to create an Amazon Prime account to watch live action on the Amazon Prime app.

If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

Will any games be on free-to-air TV?

Yes, but only the three games featuring Ireland as Channel 4 bought the broadcasting rights from the Irish Rugby Football Union long before Amazon Prime entered the race for the Autumn Nations Cup. It means that the games against Wales and Georgia at the Aviva Stadium will be shown exclusively on Channel 4, while England’s second game against Andy Farrell’s side at Twickenham will be shown live on both Amazon and Channel 4.

Who will present games?

Amazon Prime has announced a bumper line-up of former international players and leader sports broadcasters to present the Autumn Nations Cup. Coverage will be fronted by BBC regular Gabby Logan and rugby presenter Mark Durden-Smith, with pundits including a World Cup winner in Bryan Habana, former England captain Dylan Hartley and two-time British and Irish Lions skipper Sam Warburton.

Others include David Flatman, John Barclay, Scott Quinnell, Serge Betson, Jamie Roberts, Topsy Ojo, Paul Grayson, Benjamin Kayser, Jim Hamilton, Shane Horgan, Simon Zebo and Danielle Waterman.

The broadcasting team will also feature Ross Harries, Ayo Akinwolere, Conor McNamara, Andrew Cotter, Jamie Lyall, Nick Heath, Rob Vickerman, Jill Douglas, Lauren Jenkins and Laura Winter, with former Sevens coach Ben Ryan also lined up.

Fixtures and TV channel

Round 1

Ireland vs Wales, 7pm on 13 November – Channel 4

Italy vs Scotland, 12.45pm on 14 November – Amazon

England vs Georgia, 3pm on 14 November – Amazon

France vs Fiji, 3pm on 15 November – Amazon CANCELLED

Round 2

Italy vs Fiji, 12.45pm on 21 November – Amazon CANCELLED

England vs Ireland, 3pm on 21 November – Channel 4 and Amazon

Wales vs Georgia, 5.15pm on 21 November – Amazon

Scotland vs France, 3pm on 22 November – Amazon

Round 3

Scotland vs Fiji, 1.45pm on 28 November – CANCELLED

Wales 13-24 England, 4pm on 28 November – Amazon

France 36-5 Italy, 8pm on 28 November – Amazon

Ireland 23-10 Georgia, 2pm on 29 November – Channel 4

Finals Weekend

Georgia 24-38 Fiji, 12pm on 5 December – Amazon

Ireland 31-16 Scotland, 2.15pm on 5 December – Amazon

Wales 38-18 Italy, 4.45pm on 5 December – Amazon

England vs France, 2pm on 6 December – Amazon