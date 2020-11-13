Autumn Nations Cup preview: Rivals hoping to shine as rugby enters a new dawn

Rugby’s new Autumn Nations Cup kicks-off in Dublin on Friday night and Standard Sport has assembled a panel of experts to preview the competition.

Our quartet is made up of former players from four of the leading contenders: ex-France flanker Serge Betsen, England international David Flatman, Ireland and Lions back Shane Horgan and former Scotland scrum-half Rory Lawson.

What do you make of this new tournament?

SB: It’s just great to have a tournament in what are unprecedented times. Sport is so important for society and people rely on their teams. Whatever happens in the tournament, that is great news.

SH: I’m dying for it to get started! I missed high-level sport so much this year during that long period without rugby. We are all being restricted in so many ways personally and in our day-to-day movement and sport has such a positive impact on our lives. I enjoyed having the Six Nations back, and that feels like a curtain-raiser for this. Rugby is in need of innovation, and this feels a good format.

DF: I’m a big fan because the format is nice and simple. Every game counts straight away, there are some teams we don’t see as much of and the final weekend should be fun. The Six Nations whetted the appetite and I can’t wait for more.

RL: The broken nature of the Six Nations would have felt a bit hollow if we had just that one round back, so it’s great to have more. There’s silverware up for grabs and every team is at an intriguing stage of their development.

How do you assess your own nation right now?

DF: People said France were the best team in the Six Nations, but England were the ones who got to lift a trophy, put it in a cabinet and drink bubbly. They are in a stronger position than anyone else. There is always a lot of focus on England because they have a very high profile, very vocal and charismatic head coach. They are in a great position and I’m glad to see youngsters like Jack Willis and Ollie Lawrence given a chance this week.

View photos Eddie Jones watches his England players in trainingPOOL/AFP via Getty Images More

SB: I’m optimistic. It’s a great time to be a France fan. There are so many promising players. Antoine Dupont was deservedly player of the Six Nations. This is the most talented group in a long time, and there is more to come from them yet because the system is strong. In a couple of years, they will be competing to be the best in the world.

RL: Scotland have made a lot of progress this year, fuelled by the disappointment of the World Cup. Gregor Townsend has shifted the strategy. He will learn about his squad depth but I am confident Duncan Weir will step up at No10, where there are injury problems, because the system is so solid.

Scotland should undoubtedly be looking to win the competition. Their opener in Florence is their only away game, and their best performance of the Six Nations came against France at Murrayfield. They have won their last four games, and should be looking to win their next four, too.

SH: I’m glad Ireland have made changes for tonight’s opener against Wales, who are also questioning themselves a bit. I’m looking forward to seeing whether the introduction of James Lowe will see a philosophical change in how they play, with more offloading, and whether Jamison Gibson-Park can bring greater tempo at No9.

Which team or player are you looking forward to watching from another nation?

