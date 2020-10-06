This Autumn, Be This Man

From Esquire

Summer was a mixed bag. We were to exercise social distancing, but also go out and eat government subsidised lobster rolls three days a week. We were to travel, but only to countries that had handled this pandemic business better than us. We were to go back to work, except don't, because there are only three desks. So you should probably put the handbrake back on your wardrobe. Hello sweatpants my old friend.



But while large social occasions are somewhat on hold, nobody can stop the weather (and the human condition for making it really, really extreme). So where New York mainstay Johannes Huebl nailed the perfect outfit for anything and everything in the summer, Tahar Rahim did exactly the same for this autumn.

Three glorious words, reader: big coat season. At the Paco Rabanne S/S '21 show in Paris (fashion shows are slowly returning, as are the very well-dressed men who attend them like Paul Mezcal and Rafferty Law), Rahim cut the ribbon on the most wonderful time of the year. He did so in a coat that'll carry you through this autumn. And winter. And the next one. And, probably the one after that, as menswear's appetite for big, boxy overcoats rumbles on, buttressed by the fact that top tier brands keep making – and improving – them. In this instance, it's a charcoal down-to-the-ankles woollen number. Which sounds a bit Wet Bandit, understandably. Though in reality, it's more polished, more 'ooh, that feels nice!' courtesy of a mohair blend crafted by the able hands of Paco Rabanne.



The actor – enlisted by La La Land's Damien Chazelle for the Netflix musical series The Eddy – knows of the wardrobe staples to make the best sort of coat a bit better, too. Up-top: a face mask, because respecting the health of others is considered good and proper in These Unprecedented Times. But also a beanie, the fisherman kind, in a versatile shade of black that'll sit with your transitional lightweight jacket just as well. Because the weather is a fickle mistress.

As is government legislation. So, like summer, that means there's a dark, boring cloud hanging over the usual calendar of Q4: no fireworks displays, no Christmas parties, no actual Christmas (very sad). But one thing is for certain: it'll be freezing cold, and you'll need a big coat to deal with it. That much is for certain.

