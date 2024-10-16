Autumn Internationals 2024: Fixtures and how to watch on TV

England lost two tight matches in New Zealand in the summer and will be looking for revenge - AFP/David Rowland

The autumn internationals, or Autumn Nations Series to give it its official title, sees the best of northern and southern hemisphere rugby come together for a month of mouth-watering matches.

England fans will be licking their lips at the prospect of New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Eddie Jones’ Japan arriving at Twickenham, now controversially renamed Allianz Stadium after a sponsorship deal with the German insurance giant that is said to be worth up to £100 million to the RFU.

Ireland, the world’s No 1 team, also take on New Zealand, as well as Argentina, Fiji and Australia. Rugby fans will be disappointed that they are not tackling world champions South Africa again after their epic two-Test series in the summer ended in a draw.

Wales do get to take on the Boks, likewise Scotland. France will not, but November 16 is a date to circle in your diary because the All Blacks will be in Paris for what could be the match of the series.

Full fixtures

(All times GMT)

Week one

Saturday, November 2

Week two

Friday, November 8

Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva Stadium, 8.10pm

Saturday, November 9

England v Australia, Twickenham, 3.10pm

Italy v Argentina, Stadio Friuli (Udine), 5.40pm

France v Japan, Stade de France, 8.10pm

Sunday, November 10

Wales v Fiji, Principality Stadium, 1.40pm

Scotland v South Africa, Murrayfield, 4.10pm

Week three

Friday, November 15

Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, 8.10pm

Saturday, November 16

Scotland v Portugal, Murrayfield, 3.10pm

England v South Africa, Twickenham, 5.40pm

France v New Zealand, Stade de France, 8.10pm

Sunday, November 17

Italy v Georgia, Stadio Luigi Ferraris (Genoa), 1.40pm

Wales v Australia, Principality Stadium, 4.10pm

Week four

Friday, November 22

France v Argentina, Stade de France, 8.10pm

Saturday, November 23

Ireland v Fiji, Aviva Stadium, 3.10pm

Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium, 5.40pm

Italy v New Zealand, Allianz Stadium (Turin), 8.10pm

Sunday, November 24

Week five

Saturday, November 30

Ireland v Australia, Aviva Stadium, 3.10pm

What TV channel are matches on?

In the UK and Ireland, each game is shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+. There is no free-to-air television coverage. The radio rights are held by the BBC, where coverage will be on BBC Radio 5 Live.

In France, TF1 will be covering Les Bleus’ fixtures, with beIN SPORT offering every other match.

In Italy, Sky Italia will continue to show every game.

What is the latest news?

England

Scrum-half Alex Mitchell’s availability looks under increasing threat as he continues his battle to overcome a neck problem.

Northampton boss Phil Dowson says that Mitchell is “improving very slowly”. But he has not played this season, and there appears no immediate prospect of him returning to action.

Sale Sharks fly-half George Ford, meanwhile, is continuing his recovery from a torn thigh muscle and could be fit ahead of the autumn games.

England kick off their autumn campaign against New Zealand on November 2, followed by appointments with Australia, South Africa and Japan.

Wales

Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins will miss Wales’ autumn internationals as he recovers from knee and shoulder operations.

The 21-year-old, Wales captain throughout the Six Nations earlier this year, has targeted Exeter’s Champions Cup clash against Toulouse in mid-December for his potential return.

Wales face appointments with Fiji, Australia and world champions South Africa at the Principality Stadium as Warren Gatland’s team bid for a first Test victory since the 2023 World Cup.

Jenkins always faced a battle to be fit for the Fiji opener on November 10 following surgery this summer, and his international hopes are now on hold until the 2025 Six Nations, which Wales begin against France in Paris on January 31.

Ireland

Ronan Kelleher will miss four to six weeks with an ankle injury, handing the Six Nations champions a headache at hooker with Dan Sheehan already ruled out until next year.

Kelleher underwent a procedure after sustaining the injury against Benetton earlier this month. Ireland face New Zealand on November 8, with Argentina, Fiji and Australia up the following three weekends.

Ireland’s first-choice hooker Sheehan is recovering from ACL surgery after suffering the injury against South Africa in July. The Ulster pair of Rob Herring and Tom Stewart, likely next in line, have yet to play this season.

New Zealand

Loose forwards Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson and Dalton Papali’i have been forced to drop out of the New Zealand squad for the season-ending tour of Japan and Europe because of injury.

Uncapped 21-year-old loose forward Peter Lakai and lock Josh Lord, who featured in the Rugby Championship, have been called up as cover and will travel with the squad on Thursday, the All Blacks said on Tuesday.

Blackadder has been sidelined by a calf injury, while Jacobson has a fractured thumb and Papali’i is struggling with an upper hamstring issue.

The All Blacks start their tour against Japan in Yokohama on October 26 before meeting England at Twickenham on November 2. They then face Ireland, France and Italy in successive weeks in November.

Forwards: Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, George Bell, Ethan De Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Darry, Josh Lord, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Peter Lakai, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi

Backs: Cam Roigard, TJ Perenara, Cortez Ratima, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Jordie Barrett, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Billy Proctor, Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan, Ruben Love, Stephen Perofeta, Sevu Reece, Mark Tele’a