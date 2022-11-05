Autumn Internationals 2022: Rugby fixtures and how to watch on TV

Christ Tshiunza of Wales warms up - Huw Fairclough/Getty images

The annual Autumn Internationals rugby carnival is under way, with England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland to be tested by the best the southern hemisphere has to offer.

New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina are all in action over a five-week period, which began with Scotland's narrow defeat to Australia at Murrayfield last weekend.

How do I watch the 2022 Autumn Internationals?

If you live in England, Ireland, Scotland or Wales, all 21 matches played during the 2022 Autumn Internationals will be broadcast live on the online streaming platform Amazon Prime. You can join Amazon Prime for £8.99 per month, with a cut rate of £4.99 available for students.

Who is playing in the 2022 Autumn Internationals?

England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales will all host at least three matches during the Autumn Internationals, as will Italy and next year's World Cup hosts, France.

New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina, as well as Samoa, Fiji, Japan and Georgia, are the opposition.

What are the England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland fixtures?

Round One

Round Two

Round Three

Ireland v Fiji, Saturday November 12, 1pm (GMT), Aviva Stadium

England v Japan, Saturday November 12, 3.15pm, Twickenham

Wales v Argentina, Saturday November 12, 3.30pm, Principality Stadium

Scotland v New Zealand, Sun November 13, 2.15pm, Murrayfield

Round Four

Wales v Georgia, Saturday November 19, 1pm (GMT), Principality Stadium

Scotland v Argentina, Saturday November 19, 1pm, Murrayfield

England v New Zealand, Saturday November 19, 5.30pm, Twickenham

Ireland v Australia, Saturday November 19, 8pm, Aviva Stadium

Round Five

Wales v Australia, Saturday November 26, 3.15pm (GMT), Principality Stadium

England v South Africa, Saturday November 26, 5.30pm, Twickenham

Latest team news

Ireland

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray will win his 100th Test cap in Saturday's sold-out clash with world champions South Africa after being handed his first international start for almost a year.

The 33-year-old Munster player, who fell behind Jamison Gibson-Park in the pecking order last autumn, will become his country's eighth centurion.

Gibson-Park only makes the bench having not played since Ireland's summer series win in New Zealand due to a hamstring issue.

Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune has been handed a third Test cap in place of the injured James Lowe, while centre Garry Ringrose will fill the void left by Bundee Aki's suspension in the other change made by Andy Farrell.

Flanker Josh van der Flier - Ireland's men's player of the year for 2022 - and full-back Hugo Keenan have each been passed fit to start following injury concerns.

Ireland return to action as the world's top-ranked team on the back of their stunning tour triumph over the All Blacks and will take on the Springboks for the first time in five years.

The recalled Murray, whose only international start since the 2021 Six Nations came against Argentina last November, will resume his long-standing half-back partnership with Johnny Sexton.

Ringrose will join Robbie Henshaw in midfield, with Mack Hansen switching wings from right to left to accommodate Baloucoune, who was twice capped in 2021 and faces the biggest match of his career.

Head coach Farrell has stuck with an unchanged forward pack.

Hooker Dan Sheehan will be sandwiched between props Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong, ahead of locks James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne and a back row of Peter O'Mahony, Caelan Doris and the fit-again Van der Flier.

Gibson-Park is joined on the bench by Rob Herring, Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Joey Carbery and Stuart McCloskey.

Ireland XV: H Keenan (Leinster); R Baloucoune (Ulster), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), M Hansen (Connacht); J Sexton (Leinster, capt) C Murray (Munster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster), P O'Mahony (Munster), J Van Der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Herring (Ulster), C Healy (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), K Treadwell (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), J Carbery (Munster), S McCloskey (Ulster).

