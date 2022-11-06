Autumn Internationals 2022: Rugby fixtures and how to watch on TV - Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

The annual Autumn Internationals rugby carnival is under way, with England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland to be tested by the best the southern hemisphere has to offer.

New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina are all in action over a five-week period, which began with Scotland's narrow defeat to Australia at Murrayfield last weekend.

How do I watch the 2022 Autumn Internationals?

If you live in England, Ireland, Scotland or Wales, all 21 matches played during the 2022 Autumn Internationals will be broadcast live on the online streaming platform Amazon Prime. You can join Amazon Prime for £8.99 per month, with a cut rate of £4.99 available for students.

Who is playing in the 2022 Autumn Internationals?

England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales will all host at least three matches during the Autumn Internationals, as will Italy and next year's World Cup hosts, France.

New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina, as well as Samoa, Fiji, Japan and Georgia, are the opposition.

What are the England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland fixtures?

Round One

Round Two

Round Three

Ireland v Fiji, Saturday November 12, 1pm (GMT), Aviva Stadium

England v Japan, Saturday November 12, 3.15pm, Twickenham

Wales v Argentina, Saturday November 12, 3.30pm, Principality Stadium

Scotland v New Zealand, Sun November 13, 2.15pm, Murrayfield

Round Four

Wales v Georgia, Saturday November 19, 1pm (GMT), Principality Stadium

Scotland v Argentina, Saturday November 19, 1pm, Murrayfield

England v New Zealand, Saturday November 19, 5.30pm, Twickenham

Ireland v Australia, Saturday November 19, 8pm, Aviva Stadium

Round Five

Wales v Australia, Saturday November 26, 3.15pm (GMT), Principality Stadium

England v South Africa, Saturday November 26, 5.30pm, Twickenham

Latest news

Eddie Jones insisted England's problems are fixable after they made a humbling start to the autumn by falling 30-29 to Argentina.

The Pumas halted a 10-match losing run in the fixture dating back to 2009 and claimed only their second ever victory at Twickenham after Emiliano Boffelli slotted the winning penalty in the 70th minute.

The rivals meet again in their opening game of next year's World Cup and Jones denied this result is evidence of a deeper malaise within England, who face tougher tests this autumn against New Zealand and South Africa.

"The World Cup is 11 months away and a lot happens in 11 months. As a lot can happen in a week," Jones said.

"I'm not sitting here thinking we've got really strong problems within the team. For the most part I thought we dominated the game.

"If we didn't, then I might be thinking people have good rights to get stuck into us and then we'd have a bit of a fight.

"But I don't need the fight because I feel like the team went out and played how they wanted to.

"But we made some silly mistakes and we can change those things pretty easily. They're all controllable. There are no real, big, structural issues within our game.

"You always want to have a more potent attack, always, but sometimes it doesn't go like that. Sometimes it takes a bit of time to get it right.

"We've got to tidy it up a bit but we made enough line breaks to win probably two games, but we didn't finish them off, which is an area we can always improve on.

"It's a great opportunity for us now because we're under the pump a bit which is good and I think we'll respond really well to that. I'm looking forward to it."

