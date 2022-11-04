Autumn Internationals 2022: Rugby fixtures, team news and how to watch on TV

Christ Tshiunza of Wales warms up - Huw Fairclough/Getty images

The annual Autumn Internationals rugby carnival is under way, with England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland to be tested by the best the southern hemisphere has to offer.

New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina are all in action over a five-week period, which began with Scotland's narrow defeat to Australia at Murrayfield last weekend.

Who is playing in the 2022 Autumn Internationals?

England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales will all host at least three matches during the Autumn Internationals, as will Italy and next year's World Cup hosts, France.

New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina, as well as Samoa, Fiji, Japan and Georgia, are the opposition.

When and where are the 2022 Autumn International matches?

Round One

Round Two

Scotland v Fiji, Saturday November 5, 1pm (GMT), Murrayfield

Wales v New Zealand, Saturday November 5, 3.15pm, Principality Stadium

Ireland v South Africa, Saturday November 5, 5.30pm, Aviva Stadium

England v Argentina, Sunday November 6, 2.15pm, Twickenham

Round Three

Ireland v Fiji, Saturday November 12, 1pm (GMT), Aviva Stadium

England v Japan, Saturday November 12, 3.15pm, Twickenham

Wales v Argentina, Saturday November 12, 3.30pm, Principality Stadium

Scotland v New Zealand, Sun November 13, 2.15pm, Murrayfield

Round Four

Wales v Georgia, Saturday November 19, 1pm (GMT), Principality Stadium

Scotland v Argentina, Saturday November 19, 1pm, Murrayfield

England v New Zealand, Saturday November 19, 5.30pm, Twickenham

Ireland v Australia, Saturday November 19, 8pm, Aviva Stadium

Round Five

Wales v Australia, Saturday November 26, 3.15pm (GMT), Principality Stadium

England v South Africa, Saturday November 26, 5.30pm, Twickenham

Latest team news

Ireland

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray will win his 100th Test cap in Saturday's sold-out clash with world champions South Africa after being handed his first international start for almost a year.

The 33-year-old Munster player, who fell behind Jamison Gibson-Park in the pecking order last autumn, will become his country's eighth centurion.

Gibson-Park only makes the bench having not played since Ireland's summer series win in New Zealand due to a hamstring issue.

Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune has been handed a third Test cap in place of the injured James Lowe, while centre Garry Ringrose will fill the void left by Bundee Aki's suspension in the other change made by Andy Farrell.

Flanker Josh van der Flier - Ireland's men's player of the year for 2022 - and full-back Hugo Keenan have each been passed fit to start following injury concerns.

Ireland return to action as the world's top-ranked team on the back of their stunning tour triumph over the All Blacks and will take on the Springboks for the first time in five years.

The recalled Murray, whose only international start since the 2021 Six Nations came against Argentina last November, will resume his long-standing half-back partnership with Johnny Sexton.

Ringrose will join Robbie Henshaw in midfield, with Mack Hansen switching wings from right to left to accommodate Baloucoune, who was twice capped in 2021 and faces the biggest match of his career.

Head coach Farrell has stuck with an unchanged forward pack.

Hooker Dan Sheehan will be sandwiched between props Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong, ahead of locks James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne and a back row of Peter O'Mahony, Caelan Doris and the fit-again Van der Flier.

Gibson-Park is joined on the bench by Rob Herring, Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Joey Carbery and Stuart McCloskey.

Ireland XV: H Keenan (Leinster); R Baloucoune (Ulster), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), M Hansen (Connacht); J Sexton (Leinster, capt) C Murray (Munster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster), P O'Mahony (Munster), J Van Der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Herring (Ulster), C Healy (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), K Treadwell (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), J Carbery (Munster), S McCloskey (Ulster).

Wales

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has handed Dragons wing Rio Dyer a Test debut in Saturday's Autumn Nations Series clash against New Zealand.

The 22-year-old starts, with Josh Adams, who had been nursing a hand injury, not in the matchday 23.

Elsewhere, Leigh Halfpenny will make his Wales return at the Principality Stadium after a 16-month absence from Test rugby.

The Scarlets full-back suffered serious knee ligament damage during Wales' victory over Canada last year.

Hooker Ken Owens, who has not played for Wales since the 2021 Six Nations due to a back problem, starts in the front row alongside Gareth Thomas and Tomas Francis.

Pivac has replaced injured fly-half Dan Biggar with Gareth Anscombe, while captain Justin Tipuric and his fellow openside flanker Tommy Reffell pack down in the back-row, with Taulupe Faletau at No 8.

Tipuric last represented Wales almost 20 months ago, having been sidelined because of a serious shoulder injury, while Leicester forward Reffell is retained following an outstanding Test series against South Africa this summer.

Cardiff's Tomos Williams has won the scrum-half vote ahead of Kieran Hardy, with considerable replacements' bench experience provided by Alun Wyn Jones and Rhys Priestland.

Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza is also among the replacements, making Wales' matchday group following some impressive displays for the Chiefs this season.

Wales XV: L Halfpenny (Scarlets); L Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), G North (Ospreys), N Tompkins (Saracens), R Dyer (Dragons); G Anscombe (Ospreys), T Williams (Cardiff); G Thomas (Ospreys), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Ospreys), W Rowlands (Dragons), A Beard (Ospreys), J Tipuric (Ospreys, capt), T Reffell (Leicester), T Faletau (Cardiff).

Replacements: R Elias (Scarlets), N Smith (Ospreys), D Lewis (Cardiff), A W Jones (Ospreys), C Tshiunza (Exeter), K Hardy (Scarlets), R Priestland (Cardiff), O Watkin (Ospreys).

Scotland

Blair Kinghorn has been replaced at No 10 by Adam Hastings for Scotland's Autumn Test against Fiji on Saturday.

The Edinburgh man, who missed a last-gasp penalty from 40 metres in last weekend's defeat by Australia, drops to the bench, with the Gloucester playmaker taking over at fly-half in one of six changes to the XV that started against the Wallabies.

Stuart Hogg will start his first Scotland match since losing the captaincy to Jamie Ritchie when he returns to the side in place of Ollie Smith at Murrayfield.

The other two alterations in the back division see Cam Redpath and Chris Harris take over from Sione Tuipulotu and Mark Bennett.

In the forwards, George Turner and Richie Gray – handed his first start since 2017 – take the place of injured pair Dave Cherry and Sam Skinner.

It was announced on Thursday that Cherry's place in the squad has been taken by Fraser Brown, although the Glasgow man has not been named in the 23 for the Fiji match.

Ewan Ashman, Jonny Gray, Ben White and Rory Sutherland are among the replacements, alongside Jack Dempsey, who made his debut last weekend.

How do I watch the 2022 Autumn Internationals?

If you live in England, Ireland, Scotland or Wales, all 21 matches played during the 2022 Autumn Internationals will be broadcast live on the online streaming platform Amazon Prime. You can join Amazon Prime for £8.99 per month, with a cut rate of £4.99 available for students.

This article is regularly updated with the latest information.