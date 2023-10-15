Autumn holidays up 26% after ‘washout’ summer

A holiday company has reported a surge in bookings for autumn breaks after the UK’s “washout” summer.

On The Beach said bookings for holidays in October and November are up 26% compared with a year ago.

Some 58% of UK adults are considering or definitely going on holiday in that period, a survey commissioned by the travel retailer suggested.

Zoe Harris, chief customer officer at On The Beach, said: “We all know that this summer has been a complete washout and according to our booking data it looks as though holidaymakers are searching for the last bit of sun.

“The Canary Islands, Turkey and Egypt have all been hotspots for those looking for an autumn holidays.

“With great value all-inclusive prices and great temperatures for this time of year, it’s clearly a no-brainer for Brits that are fed up of the British weather.”

The Met Office said conditions in the UK in July were “often cool, dull, windy and with a lot of rainfall”, while August was “a rather mixed and unsettled month” with “only one really hot day”.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, a network of independent travel agents, told the PA news agency: “After a washout summer, we are seeing more Brits wanting to take advantage of the unseasonal warm weather across the Med.

“In particular, we are seeing what is typically the shoulder season extended in some traditional summer destinations such as mainland Spain and Greece.

“Some 32% of all bookings through our travel agent members are due to depart in October and November, and average booking values are up 10% compared to the same time last year.”

Former TV weatherman John Kettley has provided guidance to On The Beach customers about which popular destinations will have the highest temperatures over the coming weeks.

He said Las Vegas, Dubai and Thailand will reach temperatures of up to 39C.

Lanzarote, Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura – all part of the Canary Islands – are forecast to have highs of 27C and up to eight hours of daily sunshine.

Mr Kettley said: “This summer has been a complete and utter washout.

“The unpredictable British weather has rained on everyone’s parade – even the ducks look like they need a break.

“There are plenty of hotspots to visit in October and November, proving every cloud does have a silver lining, and Brits can still enjoy some sun before the year is out.”

– The survey of 2,000 UK adults was conducted by research company One Poll on October 1.