Autumn Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak’s housing measures from new homes to cladding removal

(ES Composite)

Rishi Sunak’s Autumn Budget announced funding for new homes building, redevelopment of brownfield land, and removal of dangerous cladding.

New homes

The Chancellor said housebuilding would get the “largest cash investment in a decade” as he promised a multi-year investment of nearly £24 billion to build new homes.

He also confirmed £1.8 billion would be spent on developing brownfield land unlocking a potential 160,000 new homes.

Cladding removal

The Chancellor announced £5 billion to remove dangerous cladding from high rise buildings, partially funded by the Residential Property Developers Tax to be levied on developers with profits over £25 million at a rate of four per cent.

Mary-Anne Bowring, group managing director at leading property management consultancy, Ringley Group, said that while a blanket tax on developers was fairer than forcing leaseholders to pay, those directly to blame for unsafe building should be held accountable.

“That those responsible should cover the costs of what is ultimately a multi-billion pound myriad of mistakes is an obvious resolution to anyone, and it’s frankly bizarre that we’re still debating this when recent fire safety legislation provided the perfect opportunity to protect vulnerable leaseholders.

“Instead, those most affected are more unclear than ever as to their obligations, or who to turn to, and are increasingly sidelined in discussions about fire and building safety. Replacing unfit cladding systems continues to eat away at the Building Safety Fund at an alarming rate of £30m a month, and these allocations only cover high-risk buildings. Empowering leaseholders and occupiers with a voice should be at the forefront of future Government action.”

Stamp duty

Despite pressure from some parts of the property industry, there was no extension to the stamp duty holiday, which cancelled the buying tax for homes up to £500,000.

Estimates say the resulting tax cut of up to £15,000 caused a “stampede” in the property market and pushed house prices up by as much as 20 per cent.