Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale, Presented by Reliant, Runs September 17 to October 31

The Coulter Group, Inc.
·3 min read

Dallas' fall festival features 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / For the 17th year, Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale, presented by Reliant, highlights the nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village featuring pumpkin houses and creative displays utilizing more than 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. This year's fall festival opens September 17 and runs through October 31, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.

The Coulter Group, Inc., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Press release picture
The Coulter Group, Inc., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Press release picture

The event showcases the return of Cinderella's carriage, along with themed pumpkin houses that make up the acclaimed Pumpkin Village. Other "gourd-eous" displays are based on the classic tales of Jack and The Beanstalk, The Three Little Pigs, The Sword in the Stone and even a magic carpet ride selfie experience from One Thousand and One Nights. According to the Pioneer Woman, this festival is one of "20 Best Pumpkin Patches in the U.S. to Visit With the Family This Fall."

The Coulter Group, Inc., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Press release picture
The Coulter Group, Inc., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Press release picture

Dallas Arboretum Board Chairman Jim Ryan said, "Every year, the Dallas Arboretum raises the bar with beautiful and imaginative festivals, and this year is no exception. Those young and young-at-heart will enjoy seeing pumpkin houses and taking photos and videos. Plus, there are plenty of events during the festival to keep everyone entertained."

Autumn at the Arboretum features the breathtaking colors of fall including 150,000 autumn flowers-marigolds, chrysanthemums, pentas and more-accented by pumpkins, gourds and squash.

The Coulter Group, Inc., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Press release picture
The Coulter Group, Inc., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Press release picture

Many special events take place during the festival. Some highlights:

  • Live piano music and Dallas' best party bands every weekend.

  • Seasonal daily samples that use in-season plants from A Tasteful Place garden.

  • Mommy and Me Mondays and Tiny Tot Tuesdays, hay bale maze, a pumpkin patch with pumpkins for purchase and more.

  • From September 10 to December 31, 2022, the garden presents 50 of the statues from "#IfThenSheCan - The Exhibit," the largest collection of statues of women ever assembled together, to be installed throughout the Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden.

"Following a hot Texas summer, the changing of the seasons is such a welcome and beautiful spectacle, and there's no better place to enjoy it than the Arboretum," said Andrea Russell, vice president of Reliant. "As a longtime partner of the Dallas Arboretum, Reliant is once again thrilled to support their world-class gardens and festivals that offer something for the whole family to enjoy."

The Coulter Group, Inc., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Press release picture
The Coulter Group, Inc., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Press release picture

Admission ranges from $12-$20; $12 for children 2-12 years old; $16 for seniors 65 years old and up; $20 for adults; free for children under 2.

Guests can also visit A Tasteful Place, a 3.5-acre food, herb and vegetable garden. Weekly activities include free Monday cooking demonstrations with Dallas College Cooks along with cooking, floral and horticulture demonstrations.

Visitors can explore the eight-acre Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden where science and fun become one. Plenty of daily hands-on activities await children such as STEM Stops, science and plant labs and demonstrations, many of which have the fairy tale theme incorporated.

In addition to Reliant's presenting sponsorship, other sponsors include Bank of Texas, Kirkland & Ellis, Oncor, Park Place, CC Young, Doyle & Associates and Kimberly-Clark.

Check the website, dallasarboretum.org, and social media (Facebook & Twitter: @dallasarboretum Instagram/YouTube:@thedallasarboretum) for up-to-date information.

The Coulter Group, Inc., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Press release picture
The Coulter Group, Inc., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Press release picture

Media contacts:

Terry Lendecker, Dallas Arboretum, tlendecker@dallasarboretum.org

Juliette Coulter, juliette@coultergroup.com

Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rck6g3lag5p2m7z/AABndfyZD6jMkOAPktVlzkzka?dl=0

Photo credit: Dallas Arboretum

SOURCE: The Coulter Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712442/Autumn-at-the-Arboretum-A-Fall-Fairy-Tale-Presented-by-Reliant-Runs-September-17-to-October-31

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Rory MacDonald ready for anything, anyone as PFL switches opponent at last minute

    In the leadup to Saturday's Professional Fighters League semifinal against (Prince) Magomed Umalatov in Cardiff, Wales, Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald pointed to a priority in his training camp. "I think I just needed to keep a more open mind going into my next fight. So I didn't get closed in on a certain game plan," he said. "That was the biggest thing, a lesson learned in the last fight (a loss to Sweden's Sadibou Sy)." That advice became even more relevant Thursday when the

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou