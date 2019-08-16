Autosport, Sporting Memories host black-tie event at Williams

Sporting Memories: A black-tie event at Williams

Autosport has teamed up with dementia, Alzheimer's and loneliness charity Sporting Memories Foundation for a new event this year held at the factory of Formula 1 team Williams.

Held at the team's Grove factory on December 7, a black-tie dinner and auction - hosted by British Touring Car personalities Paul O'Neill and Steve Rider - will help to raise funds for the burgeoning Sporting Memories Foundation.

✨ Looking for a sparkling evening of fine dining and entertainment for your Christmas do? We've got you covered!✨



Hosted by Motorsport's Steve Rider and @PaulONeill29 held at Williams Conference Centre in association with @autosport ?https://t.co/6dc2rmlikH



— Sporting Memories (@SportsMemNet) August 14, 2019





Attendees will be able to tour the infamous Williams museum, charting the team's journey to over 100 grand prix victories, seven drivers' championships and nine constructors' titles.

The charity holds social groups once a month all over the UK, uses the history of sport to stimulate attendees.



Quizzes, physical activities and a look back at pictures and film from the past all help to create an exciting day out for those in need of a welcome distraction, or those suffering with dementia or Alzheimer's.



O'Neill and Rider will join a number of motorsport figures - including Autosport's international editor Jack Benyon who is an official ambassador of the charity - who will run on its behalf at the Great North Run in September, preceding the Williams event.

Tickets for the black-tie event are priced at £120 per head or £1000 per table, and can be booked by clicking here:

https://www.sportingmemoriesnetwork.com/Event/black-tie-dinner-and-charity-auction

The event is looking for sponsorship packages.





Interested parties should contact sam@goldenfrogpr.co.uk or call 01756 605110.

