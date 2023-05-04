Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 Market to Register a Steady Revenue CAGR of 2.7% by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports
Newark, New Castle, USA, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Growth Plus Reports, the global market for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 was estimated and expect to have a revenue CAGR of 2.7% by 2031.
The global market for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 was analyzed, and it is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. An uncommon hereditary condition known as autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1) is characterized by unusually low calcium levels in the blood.
Key Takeaways:
The increasing awareness of ADH Type 1 is driving the market revenue share.
The increasing development of novel treatment options for rare diseases is driving the demand.
The rising awareness of ADH disease and its available treatment options are propelling the market revenue growth.
Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 Market Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Growth Rate
CAGR of 2.7% from 2023 to 2031
Base Year for Estimation
2022
Forecast Period
2023 to 2031
Historical Year
2021
Segments Covered
Treatment, End User, and Region
Regional Scope
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Recent Development in the Global Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 Market:
In December 2022, Encalert's critical Phase 3 randomized investigation in patients with autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (CALIBRATE) was started by BridgeBio Pharma. With a primary composite endpoint of calcium concentrations in blood and urine within normal ranges in patients treated with Encaleret vs. SoC, the CALIBRATE study incorporates feedback from patients and regulatory bodies worldwide.
Competitive Landscape
A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 includes:
Shire (Takeda)
Abbott Laboratories Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
BridgeBio Inc.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
The global autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 market revenue is driven by the rising prevalence of the disease, growing awareness among the population, and increasing technological advancements and novel drug discoveries. Furthermore, a partnership among regulators, healthcare workers, patient advocacy organizations, and researchers contributes to market revenue growth.
However, incomplete research and lack of knowledge about ADH are expected to restrain revenue growth of the global autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 market.
Market Segmentation:
Segmentation By Treatment
Based on treatment, the global autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 market is segmented into calcium and vitamin analogs. Due to their effectiveness and management of disease symptoms, cost-effectiveness, safety, and efficacy, the calcium analog segment accounts for a sizable market revenue share.
Segmentation By End-User
Based on the end-user, the global autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospital segment accounts for the highest market revenue share due to the considerable number of healthcare facilities, rising cases of hypocalcemia, demand for rapid diagnosis and treatment.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the well-skilled healthcare practitioners, the novel diagnostic and management systems, and the availability of reimbursement policies, North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market.
Report Coverage
Growth Plus Reports analyzed the global market for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 in-depth. Basic market features, important investment sectors, regional growth analytics, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions were all examined.
Table of Content
INTRODUCTION
Market Ecosystem
Timeline Under Consideration
Historical Years – 2021
Base Year – 2022
Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031
Currency Used in the Report
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Approach
Data Collection Methodology
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Approach
Bottom Up
Top Down
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations and Assumptions
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022)
Regulatory Landscape
Reimbursement Scenario
Epidemiology and Patient Population Forecast to 2031
MARKET DYNAMICS
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
GLOBAL AUTOSOMAL DOMINANT HYPOCALCEMIA TYPE 1 MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TREATMENT
Calcium Analogs
Vitamin Analogs
GLOBAL AUTOSOMAL DOMINANT HYPOCALCEMIA TYPE 1 MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
AUTOSOMAL DOMINANT HYPOCALCEMIA TYPE 1 MARKET TOC
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
Granular insights at global/regional/country level
Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
Winning imperatives
Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
Distributor Landscape Assessment
Pricing Intelligence
Customer Base Assessment
Investment & Initiatives Analysis
'Business Profile' of Key Players
