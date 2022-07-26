AutoScheduler.AI Hosts 3-Part FLASH Webinar Series on Strategies to Overcome Supply Chain Challenges

AutoScheduler.AI

Inflation, Information Overload, and Artificial Intelligence Are Key Topics Covered

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces a three-part FLASH webinar series on Key Supply Chain Lessons Learned from working with numerous Fortune 500 customers. Each webinar will only last twenty minutes and focus on tips and tricks learned from clients that will help supply chain executives get ahead.



“Many of these topics were discussed at the recent Gartner Supply Chain Conference, and we felt sharing what we learned there would be of interest to supply chain executives,” said Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer, AutoScheduler.AI. “Our work with Fortune 500 companies shows they need strategies to improve their operations to better position their business for the future.”

The three-part series agenda is:

Part 1: Fighting Inflation – Wednesday, August 17th at 2:00 PM Central. 3 techniques to avoid passing costs directly to customers. In this webinar, we will discuss the new challenges that inflation has created for supply chain operations. We will give you all the tools to grow margin faster than headcount, find hidden inefficiencies in your supply chain, and treat warehousing as an extension of production.

Moderated by Jeff Potts, Chief Commercial Officer, AutoScheduler.AI; Interviewee – Keith Moore

Part 2: Creating Offset Strategies – Wednesday, September 14th at 2:00 PM Central. Supply chains generate more data than planning and strategy teams can use. Information overload can impact production plans, transportation schedules, warehousing strategies, and partner networks. We'll introduce strategies you can use to impact transportation spending, reduce the burden on critical personnel, and drive savings inside of your numerous distribution centers.

Moderated by Keith Moore; Interviewee – Jeff Potts

Part 3: Understanding Artificial Intelligence in the Supply Chain – Wednesday, October 12th at 2:00 PM Central. The definition of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the supply chain is nearly always nebulous and says little more than, "AI will change the supply chain because it will use Artificial Intelligence." Presented by a leading professor at the University of Arkansas and ex-Nestle supply chain analytics leader, we will cover the following topics:

Understanding what artificial intelligence does in the supply chain and the schools of mathematics behind the value Ensuring that "AI" projects drive value and how to think about what is a good fit Ensuring that after the limelight fades, you're continuously able to ensure success



Moderated by Keith Moore; Interviewee: Andrew Gibson. Chief Operating Officer, AutoScheduler.AI.

To register for this 3-part series of 20-minute takeaways from the Gartner Supply Chain Conference 2022, visit: https://new.elasticwebcast.com/user/registration/theme_04/index.php?videocast=NDcw.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS & ERP. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, contact www.autoscheduler.ai.

