AUTOSAR Basic Software Platform Analysis Report 2021: Future Version of AUTOSAR Adaptive has Planned 23 New Features

Autosar research: How Chinese providers seize the opportunity in the wave of software-defined vehicles.



As vehicle software becomes more complicated and single vehicle software value rises, AUTOSAR empowers the automotive industry chain to evolve to software-defined vehicles rapidly, in the megatrend of software-defined vehicles. As an open system architecture and also a standard, AUTOSAR enables standardization, reusability and interoperability of software, and helps OEMs and Tier1s cut more costs.



AUTOSAR has released Classic and Adaptive platform specifications. AUTOSAR Classic corresponds to the security control architecture which adopts layered design and enables decoupling of basic software layer and application layer. As E/E architectures evolve and more domain controllers are used, the central computing platform becomes a development trend, and just AUTOSAR Classic is not enough to meet the market needs. So AUTOSAR Adaptive comes into being and becomes an indispensable element to the new-generation E/E architectures.



The future version of AUTOSAR Adaptive has planned 23 new features, including better interaction between AUTOSAR Classic and AUTOSAR Adaptive, and upgrade of Security and Safety. According to the roadmap, AUTOSAR will offer a new software architecture version every year.



According to the official definition, AUTOSAR Adaptive supports all future vehicle APPs, e.g., IVI, V2X, multi-sensor fusion and ADAS. AUTOSAR is a standard option of next-generation automotive basic software architectures, for many automakers, components suppliers, and software providers among others.

Neusoft Reach

In November 2020, Neusoft Reach upgraded NeuSAR, its self-developed AUTOSAR-compliant system platform for next-generation automotive communication and computing architectures, to the version 3.0. With years of iteration and development, NeuSAR has been used widely and deployed in such application scenarios as traditional ECU, domain controller, central computing unit and vehicle cloud integration, providing AUTOSAR standard-compliant products and services like aCore, cCore, middleware, and tool chain, for autonomous driving, intelligent connection, vehicle domain, EV power domain and other fields.



In August 2021, Neusoft Reach rolled out two standardized domain control products: driving and parking integrated domain controller for autonomous driving, and universal vehicle domain controller. At the software layer, the two products are SOA-based software architectures with preset standardized basic software and middleware for autonomous driving, and standard configuration of Neusoft Reach's self-developed AUTOSAR-compliant basic software products - NeuSAR and related development tools, based on which developers can develop upper layer applications and iterate functions rapidly.



In the fast disruption in the intelligent vehicle industry, basic software providers need to partner closely with automakers to satisfy the changing needs of the upper-layer applications for the underlying software.

Neusoft Reach hopes to be a participant in framework construction and a provider of key components and services (e.g., standard AUTOSAR components and middleware on AUTOSAR basic software) in the development of the industry, and help automakers build their own iterable software systems by catering to their application development needs, so as to speed up the evolution of the automotive industry to an intelligent one.

The AUTOSAR Basic Software Platform Report, 2021 highlights the following:

AUTOSAR (basic concept, classification, industry standards, competitive pattern, etc.);

The role of AUTOSAR in the evolution of EE architectures, the impact of AUTOSAR on vehicle networks, the development roadmap of AUTOSAR Adaptive, etc.;

AUTOSAR application (OTA, ADAS, intelligent cockpit, vehicle control, SOA, etc.);

Foreign and Chinese AUTOSAR companies (product lines, new business orientations, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction to AUTOSAR

1.1 Overview of AUTOSAR

1.2 Classification of AUTOSAR

1.3 AUTOSAR Adaptive

1.4 AUTOSAR Partnership

1.5 AUTOSAR Standards Construction

1.6 AUTOSAR Market Pattern



2 AUTOSAR Adaptive Architecture and Development Roadmap

2.1 Impact of E/E Architecture Evolution on AUTOSAR

2.2 AUTOSAR Adaptive is Service Oriented Architecture

2.3 Development Roadmap of AUTOSAR Adaptive

2.4 AUTOSAR Promotes the Application of Automotive Ethernet



3 Application Cases of AUTOSAR Adaptive

3.1 Overview

3.2 Application of AUTOSAR in OTA

3.3 Application of AUTOSAR in ADAS

3.4 Application of AUTOSAR in Cockpit

3.5 Application of AUTOSAR in Vehicle Control

3.6 Application of AUTOSAR in SOA



4 Foreign AUTOSAR Software Companies

4.1 Wind River

4.2 Elektrobit

4.3 Vector

4.4 ETAS

4.5 KPIT

4.6 Tata Elxsi

4.7 Autron

4.8 Mentor Graphics

4.9 Apex.AI



5 Chinese AUTOSAR Companies

5.1 Neusoft Reach

5.2 Huawei

5.3 iSoft Infrastructure Software

5.4 Jingwei HiRain

5.5 HingeTech

5.6 Hangzhou SMR Technology

5.7 NOVAUTO

5.8 UAES

5.9 Others

5.9.1 China Intelligent and Connected Vehicles (Beijing) Research Institute Co., Ltd. (CICV) Led the Funding Round of Automotive Intelligence and Control of China Co., Ltd. (AICC)

5.9.2 DJI's Self-developed Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Middleware is Compatible with AUTOSAR

5.9.3 Rockchip

