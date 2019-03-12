Autopsy shows George Foreman's daughter Freeda Foreman died of suicide at 42

Jason Owens
Yahoo Sports
Freeda Foreman, seen here in a Las Vegas boxing ring in 2000, died at her home of suicide last week. (Getty)
Freeda Foreman, seen here in a Las Vegas boxing ring in 2000, died at her home of suicide last week. (Getty)

On Sunday, news broke that George Foreman’s daughter Freeda Foreman died unexpectedly at age 42 in her home near Houston.

On Tuesday, medical examiners confirmed to the Associated Press that Foreman died by suicide.

George Foreman mourns daughter

The boxing icon, former world champion and Olympic gold medalist tweeted about his daughter’s death on Sunday.


The Harris County Sheriff’s office confirmed with the Houston Chronicle that an emergency crew found Foreman dead in her home in a Houston suburb on Friday.

Foreman had a brief career as a boxer, finishing 5-1 with three knockouts in matches from 2000-01. She was one of 10 of George Foreman’s children.

