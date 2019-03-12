Autopsy shows George Foreman's daughter Freeda Foreman died of suicide at 42

Freeda Foreman, seen here in a Las Vegas boxing ring in 2000, died at her home of suicide last week. (Getty)

On Sunday, news broke that George Foreman’s daughter Freeda Foreman died unexpectedly at age 42 in her home near Houston.

On Tuesday, medical examiners confirmed to the Associated Press that Foreman died by suicide.

George Foreman mourns daughter

The boxing icon, former world champion and Olympic gold medalist tweeted about his daughter’s death on Sunday.

Daddy I want to Box,”Get an Education first” I said, well she Brought The bacon home ( degree) 2 Kids 3 Grands (Husband) First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.10 kids forever. Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw I more decade pic.twitter.com/q6mMSBxWqE — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) March 11, 2019





The Harris County Sheriff’s office confirmed with the Houston Chronicle that an emergency crew found Foreman dead in her home in a Houston suburb on Friday.

Foreman had a brief career as a boxer, finishing 5-1 with three knockouts in matches from 2000-01. She was one of 10 of George Foreman’s children.

