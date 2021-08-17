Autopsy reveals Prince Albert woman's death was a homicide

Prince Albert police say no arrests have been made in connection with the death of Doris Broussie. (Prince Albert Police Service - image credit)

Police say an autopsy has confirmed that a Prince Albert woman woman's death was a homicide.

City police say an autopsy helped establish that 40-year-old Doris Broussie died of foul play.

Early on Aug. 5, police and Parkland Ambulance responded to a business in the 3600 Block of 2nd Avenue West in Prince Albert for a report of an assault.

Broussie had serious injuries and was taken to Victoria Hospital and then later transferred to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon where she died two days later.

Police have not made any arrests and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.