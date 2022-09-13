Autopsy determines death in Discovery Ridge was non-criminal

Police responded to a home in the southwest community of Discovery Ridge on Sunday for a suspicious death, which has now been deemed non-criminal. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

Investigators looking into the discovery of a man's body inside a southwest Calgary residence on Sunday have announced that the death was not criminal in nature.

Police said that was the conclusion of an autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Tuesday. They said no further information would be released.

Homicide investigators were initially called to a residence in the 100 block of Discovery Ridge Close S.W. to reports of a suspicious death after a man's body was found inside.