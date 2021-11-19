Autopsy confirms 2nd body found in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., is missing Whitby grandmother

Tatilda Noble, 85, and Ava Burton, 58, disappeared from their home in Whitby, Ont., in October. Burton's son has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with their disappearance. (Submitted by Durham Regional Police Service - image credit)

The second of two bodies found last month in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., has been identified as that of a missing 85-year-old Whitby grandmother, police say.

In a news release Thursday, Durham Regional Police said an autopsy confirmed the remains found in Mariposa Township, approximately 60 km. north of Whitby, to be that of Tatilda Noble.

"Post-mortem results indicated obvious signs of trauma to the victim," the release said.

The discovery comes three weeks after a post-mortem exam carried out on the first body confirmed that it belonged to Ava Burton, 58, who was Noble's daughter.

Both women were found to be missing on Oct. 14 after Durham police were called to check on two people at a home on Scepter Place in Whitby.

At the time, police said a family member was concerned for the pair's wellbeing. When officers arrived, they found items that were "suspicious in nature."

Burton's 30-year-old son has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the disappearances.

Durham police are asking anyone with information to contact their major crime branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5411 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).