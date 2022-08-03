Autonomous Marine Vehicles Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players BAE Systems, Boeing, Lockheed Martin & Others
Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Marine Vehicles Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global autonomous marine vehicles market is expected to grow from $1,994.26 million in 2021 to $2,298.08 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The market is expected to grow to $4,147.97 million in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%.
North America was the largest region in the autonomous marine vehicles market in 2021. Middle East was the second largest region in the autonomous marine vehicles market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The autonomous marine vehicles market is being driven by a rise in hydrographic, oceanographic, and environmental surveys conducted globally. A hydrographic survey measure describes and maps features that can be found underwater. The main purpose of conducting these surveys is to produce navigational charts essential for the safe transit of vessels. An oceanographic survey helps in the accurate understanding of marine and freshwater environments, for port and harbor development, wastewater and industrial outfalls, power plant intakes/outfalls, and offshore disposals.
An autonomous surface vehicle (ASV) provides an efficient method of undertaking a hydrographic survey, as it saves both cost and time. It is also flexible and convenient which allows for faster deployment for several survey requirements, from event surveys to large coastal surveys.
The vulnerability of ships to cyber threats due to automation is a major restraint for the autonomous marine vehicles market. This is mainly because cyberspace and its associated infrastructure are vulnerable to a versatile range of risks coming from cyber threats and attacks. The use of automation which negates the need for human intervention on ships and in ports increases the chances of security breaches.
A cyber-attack can misguide an autonomous ship to move in a different direction or move to a separate port, which can lead to misplacement and delay of goods and services. For example, container ship and supply vessel operator A.P. Moller-Maersk became a victim of a cyber-attack that resulted in a loss of around $250-300 million for the company. According to a survey by law firm Clyde & Co and the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST), over two-thirds of marine industry executives surveyed from across the world fear that unmanned/autonomous ships present a greater cyber-security risk than traditional ships.
Maritime drone swarming for better surveillance and investigation capabilities is an emerging trend in the autonomous marine vehicles market. Maritime drone swarms are a large group of underwater vehicles moving together for a particular purpose. The drone swarm has a wide range of capabilities in defense applications since it is capable of performing surveillance and investigation tasks followed by defensive or offensive countermeasures.
As the swarm works collectively to navigate through the underwater environment, it senses a wider area in a quick time by making use of several sensing techniques to build a comprehensive map of the environment.
Markets Covered
1) By Type: Surface Vehicle; Underwater Vehicle
2) By Application: Military & Defense; Archeological; Exploration; Oil & Gas; Environmental Protection And Monitoring ; Search And Salvage Operations ; Oceanography
3) By Technology: Imaging; Navigation; Communication; Collision avoidance; Propulsion
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Characteristics
3. Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Autonomous Marine Vehicles
5. Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Size And Growth
6. Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Segmentation
7. Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
9. China Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
10. India Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
11. Japan Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
12. Australia Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
13. Indonesia Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
14. South Korea Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
15. Western Europe Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
16. UK Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
17. Germany Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
18. France Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
19. Eastern Europe Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
20. Russia Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
21. North America Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
22. USA Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
23. South America Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
24. Brazil Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
25. Middle East Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
26. Africa Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
27. Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market
29. Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
ASV Unmanned Marine Systems
Atlas Elektronik
Teledyne Technologies
ECA Group
Sea Robotics Inc.
Liquid Robotics
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
BAE Systems
Ocean Aero Inc./Ocean Server Technology Inc.
Kongsberg Gruppen/Kongsberg Maritime
Textron Inc.
Saab Ab/SAAB Seaeye
Subsea7
5G International
Boeing
Deep Ocean Engineering
BaltRobotics
EvoLogics GmbH
Bluefin Robotics
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Fugro
Maritime Tactical Systems (Martac)
MAP Marine Technologies
Elbit Systems
Pelorus Naval Systems
Boston Engineering Corporation
Rolls-Royce
