Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Report 2021-2031

Forecasts by Platform (Aerial Delivery Drones (Fixed, Rotary, Hybrid), Ground Delivery Vehicle (Delivery Bots, Self Driving Trucks & Vans), by Application (Logistics & Transportation, Healthcare & Pharma, Retail & Food), by Payload (< 5 kg, 5-10 kg, > 5 kg), by Range (Short Range (< 20 km), Long Range (> 20 km)) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies

Drone Established as a Faster & Cheaper Mode for Last Mile Delivery Operations



Last-mile delivery is the final step in a products journey from warehouse to the customer. According to estimates, it makes up for a huge proportion of the product’s total transportation cost. The logistics industry faces challenges of congestion in urban areas owing to the increasing road traffic, invalid or incorrect address details that make it hard to locate destinations resulting in delivery delays that can go up to 3 days leading to dissatisfaction from the customers. In addition, it is hard for large vehicles to reach remote areas with lack of proper infrastructure. The transportation industry is looking at alternatives to overcome the last-mile delivery hurdles. To solve some of the supply chain issues many logistics industries are taking the help of drones or UAVs which are expected to ease the road traffic while also enabling faster deliveries.



Autonomous Last Mile Delivery: By Platform

• Aerial Delivery Drones

– Fixed

– Rotary

– Hybrid

• Ground Delivery Vehicle

– Delivery Bots

– Self-Driving Vans & Trucks



Autonomous Last Mile Delivery: By Application

• Logistics & Transportation

• Healthcare & Pharma

• Retail & Food



Autonomous Last Mile Delivery: By Payload

• <5 KG • 5-10 KG • >10 KG



Autonomous Last Mile Delivery: By Range

• Short Range (<20 KM) • Long Range (>20 KM)



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 16 leading national markets:

• North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

• Europe

– United Kingdom

– Germany

– Austria

– France

– Switzerland

– Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

– UAE

– Israel

– Rest of Middle East

• South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the autonomous last mile delivery market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Airbus Group SE

• Altitude Angel

• Cheetah Logistic Technology

• Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

• DroneScan

• Flirtey Inc.

• Flytrex Inc.

• Hardis Group

• Matternet Inc.

• Skycart Inc.

• Starship Technologies Inc.

• Unsupervised.AI

• Wing Aviation LLC

• Workhorse Group Inc.

• Zipline International Inc.



Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, with forecasts for Platform, Application, Payload, and Range each forecasted at a global and regional level

Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 16 key national markets – See forecasts for the autonomous last mile delivery market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Russia, UK, China, India, Australia and UAE among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the autonomous last mile delivery market. Some of the company's profiled in this report include Airbus Group SE, Altitude Angel, Cheetah Logistic Technology, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., DroneScan, Flirtey Inc., Flytrex Inc., Hardis Group, Matternet Inc., Skycart Inc., Starship Technologies Inc., Unsupervised.AI, Wing Aviation LLC, Workhorse Group Inc., and Zipline International Inc.





