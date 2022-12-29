Autonomous Crane Market is Estimated to Reach US$ 21.6 Bn by 2032 by Clocking a Humungous CAGR of 21.7% Between Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The United States is anticipated to be the major contributor to the revenue generated by the sales of autonomous cranes globally.it is contributing more than $1.2 Bn and would register a CAGR of 22.5% to attain a market value of US$ 9 Bn by the year 2032.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autonomous crane market net worth is estimated to be around US$ 3,028.7 Mn in 2023 and is anticipated to register at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2022 to 2032. As per the report, the overall valuation of the autonomous crane market is expected to reach up to US$ 21,585.7 Mn by the year 2032.

Deployment of the autonomous crane at the line of work is found to significantly decrease human errors along with workplace-related injuries. The need for autonomous crane machines is expanding as they assist reduce costs, speed up production, and ultimately increase efficiency. However, it is projected that the surging need for smart and intelligent cranes in the real estate, geology & excavation, maritime transport, and manufacturing industries would support the market's growth globally.

Ask for In-depth Report Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16121

Since cranes are widely employed in the construction business, sales of automated cranes on the global market are anticipated to rise as well. Additionally, the need for autonomous mobile cranes is anticipated to increase as a result of evolving infrastructure sector requirements, such as increased safety and pleasant experience for the workers.

Moreover, to operate autonomous cranes effectively, skilled personnel are needed which poses a major challenge to the autonomous crane market opportunities. Contrarily, committing to long-term business agreements through contracts and pacts is anticipated to present the autonomous crane market participants with fruitful expansion opportunities.

Key Takeaways from the Autonomous Crane Market Study

  • As per the autonomous crane market report of 2022, the total revenue share occupied by the static crane sector was nearly 30.5%.

  • Due to the rising demand for autonomous crane services in the building and construction sector as well as the mining and excavation industry, the mobile crane segment is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate during the forecast years.

  • Over the forecast years, the autonomous crane market segment dedicated to mining and excavation end-user verticals is anticipated to post a strong CAGR of 25%.

  • Asia Pacific autonomous crane market is expected to register a CAGR of 24.7% due to its constantly expanding industrial sector in all emerging economies.

Buy This Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16121

Competitive Landscape for the Autonomous Crane Market

AIDrivers Ltd., Cargotec Corporation, Columbus McKinnon, INTSITE Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Konecranes Plc, Schneider Electric, SMIE, Syracuse, and VOCA are a few of the major companies profiled in this research report.

Recent developments in the Autonomous Crane Industry

A rising number of AEC firms have begun to adopt high-end technologies such as automation and ML for optimizing their processes and creating autonomous engine cranes, like INTSITE Ltd., a Tel Aviv-based firm. To illustrate, INTSITE Ltd. revealed in 2018 that it received a US$ 1.35 Mn pre-seed investment from Terra Venture Partners as well as the Israel Innovation Authority to finance their autonomous small crane technology. To increase the security and efficiency at the construction sites, INTSITE has also planned to utilize the funding to further improve its platform, which employs image processing techniques to analyze real-time feeds from camera sensors.

Additionally, at the Aker Solutions Unmanned Demo Day in the year 2019, an autonomous engine crane guidance system created by Aker BP and Optilift AS was exhibited to businesses and the public. The technology is made so that a truck crane may handle freight logistics entirely on its own. This autonomous crane controlling system aims to let a crane dump and reload cargo from delivery cruise lines to stations without any assistance from the crew on deck.

Request Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-16121

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

      3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

          3.5.1.1. Producers

          3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

          3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

      3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

Read Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/autonomous-crane-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Automotive Domain:

Railway Coupler Market Overview : The market for railway couplers is anticipated to register a moderate CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2033. The railway coupler market predicts the net worth of the market share to grow from US$ 3,954.7 Mn in 2023 to over US$ 5,687.2 Mn by 2033.

Automotive OEM Market Keytrends: The global automotive OEM market is projected to have an average-paced CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 35.16 Billion in 2023. The market value of the automotive OEM market is anticipated to surpass a market valuation of US$ 52.90 Billion by the year 2033.

Electric Vehicle Battery Housing Market Research: The global electric vehicle battery housing market is estimated to develop at a fast pace CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period. The present-day value of this market is US$ 1,531.1 Mn in 2023. By 2033

Electric Three Wheeler Market Review : According to Future Market Insight, the electric three wheeler market accounted for US$ 815.4 Mn in 2022. During this period (2018 to 2022), the recorded CAGR was 1.4%. Preference for electric three wheelers, like every electric vehicle, is growing since they employ renewable energy sources, which assist to minimize pollution.

Battery Swapping Charging Infrastructure Market Share : The global Battery Swapping Charging Infrastructure market size is expected to surpass an impressive valuation of USD 202.07 Million in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% from 2023 to 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night at the New York Jets. Smoot made the announcement on social media Saturday, one day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results. “I'm disappointed that I won't be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.

  • Jokic stars as Nuggets top Suns in OT; Booker out again

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had another monster triple-double, Aaron Gordon threw down a pivotal dunk that stood up after a review in overtime and the Denver Nuggets rallied for a 128-125 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Jokic had 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists for his 83rd career triple-double. The two-time reigning NBA MVP had a 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist outing a week ago. Phoenix star Devin Booker lasted only 4:20 in his return from a groin injury, scoring two points

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h