Autonomous Car Market Size worth $206.94 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 22.50% - States TMR Analysis

Transparency Market Research inc.
·5 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The last decade has witnessed increased demand among consumers for automotive vehicles that offer increased safety and security. As a result, the demand for driverless autonomous cars has risen owing to factors such as rising disposable income among customers and helped the growth of global market. As per a TMR study, the global autonomous car market is projected to expand at CAGR of 22.50% between 2021 and 2031.

Transparency Market Research inc., Friday, September 16, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Friday, September 16, 2022, Press release picture

Leading market players are engaging in growth strategy such as signing collaborative agreements with smaller players which is assisting them in increasing their presence in overall market and in increasing their revenue. Prominent automotive vehicle market player Volvo, in March 2021, announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to manufacture decision making systems by using NVIDIA's artificial intelligence platform for training, simulation, and in-vehicle computing.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12653

Key Findings of Autonomous Car Market Study

  • Rising Demand for Level 3 Automated Cars is Stimulating Growth in Autonomous Car Market: Demand for vehicles with level 3 automation has witnessed an increase, in the last few years. Key factors behind the rising demand are adaptive cruise control features and reduced cost of the product. Furthermore, increasing consumer demand for automobiles with sophisticated features is helping the growth of level 3 automated cars. Increased demand for level 3 automated cars is augmenting the growth in global autonomous car market

  • Rising Integration of Advanced Technologies is Triggering Growth in Global Market: Leading automotive manufacturers are looking to integrate advanced technologies such as Internet of Things and artificial intelligence in a bid to produce driverless vehicles. Key reason behind the increasing need to integrate advanced technologies in vehicles is government initiatives and measures to improve consumer safety and security. Furthermore, intergration of artificial intelligence-based cameras in driverless vehicles is fueling product demand and assisting in autonomous car market growth. Increasing integration of advanced technologies is boosting the growth in global autonomous car market

  • Increasing Demand for LiDAR Components Boosting Growth in Autonomous Car Market: LiDAR component segment accounted for the largest share in global autonomous car market, in 2020. LiDAR systems offer complete view of the surroundings to the driver and as a result, the demand is expected to remain high during the forecast period. Rising demand for LiDAR systems is propelling overall market

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=12653

Autonomous Car Market: Key Drivers

  • Rising integration of smartphone applications in automobiles is a key growth driver of global autonomous car market

  • Rising production of automobiles integrated with safety features is stimulating the growth in overall market

  • Rising demand for improved comfort and safety for passengers is catalyzing autonomous cars demand and triggering the growth in global market

Autonomous Car Market: Regional Market Insights

  • Asia Pacific and Europe each held large share in global market, in 2020.

  • Increased presence of original equipment manufacturers in countries such as the U.K and Germany helped trigger the growth in global autonomous car market

  • Rapid growth of leading electronic component manufacturers in countries such as India and China is stimulating the growth in global autonomous car market

Autonomous Car Market: Key Players

The global autonomous car market is extremely competitive, with the presence of several prominent players. Well-established market players are making huge investments in research and development activities in a bid to produce improved products that would meet the requirements of large number of consumers. Some of the leading players in global market include Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota, and Texas Instruments.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=12653

The global autonomous car market is segmented as follows:

  • System

    • Adaptive Cruise Control

    • Lane Departure Warning

    • Tire Pressure Monitoring System

    • Automatic Emergency Braking

    • Others

  • Component

    • LiDAR

    • RADAR

    • Others

  • Car Type

    • Hatchback

    • Sedan

    • Utility Vehicle

  • Level of Autonomy

    • Level-1

    • Level-2

    • Level-3

    • Level-4

    • Level-5

  • Propulsion

  • Internal Combustion Engine

    • Gasoline

    • Diesel

    • Electric

    • Battery Electric

    • Hybrid Electric

    • Plug-in Hybrid Electric

  • Regions Covered

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Middle East & Africa

    • Latin America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers the latest market research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel -

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/716272/Autonomous-Car-Market-Size-worth-20694-Billion-by-2031-CAGR-2250--States-TMR-Analysis

Latest Stories

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Fantasy hockey's ZeroG strategy: Why you shouldn't draft a goalie early

    Waiting until the later rounds to draft a goalie can pay big dividends in fantasy hockey. Here's why.

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Report: Oilers, Flames appear most likely to land ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen

    Jake Virtanen is aiming for an NHL return, and two Alberta teams appear to have emerged as the frontrunners to land the former Canucks forward.

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Hockey world unimpressed with new sponsor on Canadiens jersey

    The Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest captain on Monday, but the organization caught some flak for a less-welcome addition to the team's sacred jersey.

  • Ewing's 5 straight birdies leads to LPGA win in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing ran off five straight on the back nine Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour's return to Cincinnati. Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year. The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes fo

  • Canada, U.S. take women's hockey rivalry to B.C. in November

    CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November. Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter. Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark. The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced. Canada went 3-1-1 against the

  • Canada routs South Africa to book rematch with France at men's U23 wheelchair basketball worlds

    Canada earned its second straight victory at the men's under-23 wheelchair basketball world championships on Wednesday, beating South Africa 71-30. The win sends Canada into the ninth-place seeding game at the tournament in Phuket, Thailand. It'll play France, who it edged by two points earlier in the tournament. "It's nice to get another win under our belt. We can see the confidence building in the group," said head coach Darrell Nordell. "We're doing a better job of playing a full 40 minutes a

  • Newfoundland Rogues go rogue, will switch up leagues next season

    The Newfoundland Rogues basketball team will leave the American Basketball Association and join The Basketball League for its upcoming season, the team leadership announced Thursday. Team owner Tony Kenny said COVID-19-related travel difficulties played a major role in the decision to change leagues. The Newfoundland Rogues played — and won — six games as part of the American Basketball Association before being forced to suspend games last winter. The TBL has a partnership with the National Bask

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r

  • Forward Nick Suzuki named captain of the Montreal Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Nick Suzuki is the new captain of the Montreal Canadiens. Coach Martin St-Louis made the announcement Monday morning as part of the team's annual golf tournament at the Laval-sur-le-Lac golf club. "It's a true honour for me and a privilege. This team's headed in a great direction, and I couldn't be more excited to be the captain and represent the team," Suzuki told reporters. "It means a lot, just to see the respect the management, teammates, (and) coaches have for me. I know it's a b

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co

  • Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returns to training with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returned to training Wednesday after missing Toronto FC's weekend loss in Atlanta due to what the MLS team described as a "personal family situation." The club did not detail the matter when Insigne was absent from training last Thursday, but it was serious enough for fellow Italian Domenico Criscito to also skip practice "to support Lorenzo and his family." TFC lost 4-2 in Atlanta on Saturday, all but ending its slim hopes of making the playoffs. Prior to