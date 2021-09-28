Automox Partners With SentinelOne to Stop Cyber Threats Before they Become Breaches

Combining autonomous endpoint security and automated IT operations for end-to-end vulnerability discovery and remediation

Boulder, Colo., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox®, the cloud-native IT Operations platform provider today announced a partnership with SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company. This partnership offers customers a single solution to stave off the growing risk of cyber threats. Together, Automox and SentinelOne enable faster, automated vulnerability discovery and remediation so customers can act faster than threats.

The number of cyberattacks organizations face, and the damage done to businesses is growing at a frightening clip, with the average cost of a data breach rising to $3.86 million in 2020. Automox and SentinelOne address the largest source of breaches: unpatched or misconfigured operating systems and applications, which have accounted for nearly 60 percent of data breaches in the last two years. The ability to quickly identify and fix vulnerabilities on an endpoint is critical to reducing a company’s attack surface. But it is incredibly challenging to minimize attack surface in increasingly distributed corporate environments burdened with the complex, legacy IT operations tools of yesterday.

“Partnering with Automox strengthens our mission to defeat every attack, every second, every day,” said Chuck Fontana, SVP of Business Development at SentinelOne. “With SentinelOne and Automox, our customers dramatically improve their cyber hygiene, speed time to resolution for critical vulnerabilities, and free up valuable cycles to address other security threats and IT priorities.”

The SentinelOne Automox joint solution empowers joint customers to quickly remediate vulnerabilities. Threat visibility data is forwarded directly from SentinelOne to Automox, documenting the vulnerabilities within an organization's environment. These vulnerabilities are then quickly remediated within the Automox console for Windows, macOS and Linux devices worldwide. The partnership creates a seamless workflow between ITOps and SecOps that frees up time to address other pressing security issues.

Story continues

“As corporate IT environments become more distributed and overwhelmed with multiple operations systems and a vast inventory of third-party software, organizations are left wide open to cyber attacks,” said Jay Prassl, founder and CEO at Automox. “SentinelOne mirrors our mission to proactively reduce security exposure. Through our partnership, enterprise and government organizations benefit from a powerful, cloud-enabled solution to detect and remediate vulnerabilities, seamlessly and at scale.”

Additional Resources:





About Automox

Automox is the leading cloud-native solution for IT operations. Delivered as a modern cloud service with cross-platform support, Automox consolidates IT operations into a single console that offers the visibility, insights, and control organizations need to manage their highly distributed environments. Automox enables businesses to take immediate action across their IT operations at a scale and efficiency that’s only possible with a cloud-native solution. Learn more at www.automox.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. For more information: visit www.SentinelOne.com

###

© 2021 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Automox may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

CONTACT: Amelia Vierra Automox (650) 793-0085 press@automox.com



