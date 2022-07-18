Automotive Wire and Cable Materials Market is Predicted to Rise at a CAGR of 5.3% during the Forecast Period, TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

Almost all applications in an automobile employ heat-resistant automotive wire and cables, which is going to fuel demand in the global market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The value of the global automotive wire and cable materials market was clocked at US$ 1.9 Bn in 2021. The market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast timeframe, from 2022 to 2031. The global automotive wire and cable materials market is estimated to reach value of US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031. In order to expand their businesses, firms in the global automotive wire and cable materials market are concentrating on improved vehicle safety and technological breakthroughs. The automobile industry has undergone a revolution due to improvements in manufacturing as well as management systems, which has opened up new prospects for the key players in automotive wire and cable materials market. Due to its usage in dashboard applications such air conditioners, seat warmers, lights, brakes, and different engines, the market is predicted to expand in the years to come.



As more electrical components are used in EVs than in conventional automobiles, the need for automotive wire and cable materials is expected to increase. Automotive wire and cable materials market demand analysis project that businesses would spend on R&D to develop innovative materials for the automobile industry that can withstand high temperatures and heat. As a result, in order to keep up with the latest technical developments and diversify their sources of income, companies are likely to seize opportunities in innovative automotive wire and cable materials.

Key Findings of Market Report

These improvements have also been influenced by rising safety standards and voluntary social and environmental commitments made by the automobile industry. At the moment, high temperature automotive wire and cables are important components in the automobile industry. Almost all uses in a car require heat-resistant automotive wire and cables.





As more electronic components are employed in EVs than in conventional vehicles, the need for high-temperature automotive wire and cable materials is anticipated to increase. As the electronics environment for EVs (electric vehicles) continues to evolve, there is an increasing reliance on wire and cable systems, which has risen as a result of technical advancements in the automotive sector.





Since the beginning of the automobile business, when it first reached the global mainstream market, technological developments always have been the cornerstone of industrial growth. Technology has had a significant influence on the growth of the automobile industry. Technological developments are incorporated into automobiles to make them more user-friendly, safer, and to permit the adoption of a number of features raising their worth for car owners. The increasing demand for automotive wire and cables due to these technological improvements also increases the need for automotive wire and cable materials.



Global Automotive Wire and Cable Materials Market: Growth Drivers

Depending on the type of product, the PVC car wiring insulation category is anticipated to account for approximately 58.5% of the market in 2021. The segment is likely to account for the largest revenue share in automotive wire and cable materials market. Under the hood or in the cabin are common uses for PVC automobile wiring sheath. Its insulation is excellent for vehicle, construction, trailer, truck, marine, and many other automotive electrical connections as it is very robust and resistive to oils, grease, and acids.





Based on volume, Asia Pacific held a 60.7% market share for automotive wire and cable materials in 2021. As such, the region is likely to dominate the market in the years to come. Due to an increase in demand for high-end automobiles and cutting-edge features, the market share of the Asia Pacific is predicted to grow quickly throughout the projected period.



Global Automotive Wire and Cable Materials Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Coroplast Fritz Müller GmbH & Co. KG

Draka Holding N.V.

ITC Thermo Cable GmbH

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

Delphi Automotive PLC

Coficab Tunisie SA

Global Automotive Wire and Cable Materials Market: Segmentation

Product Type

PVC

XLPE

TPU

PPE

Others



