Automotive Transmission Systems Global Market Report 2023: Ease of Gear Changing On Congested Roads Drives the Shift towards Automatic Transmission Systems

Global Automotive Transmission Systems Market to Reach $223.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Transmission Systems estimated at US$155.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$223.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Manual Transmission, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$125.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automatic Transmission segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $42.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Automotive Transmission Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.2 Billion by the year 2030.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Asia to Emerge into the Largest Production Hub for Transmission Systems
Ease of Gear Changing On Congested Roads Drives the Shift towards Automatic Transmission Systems
Regulatory Pressure to Improve Fuel Economy Spurs Demand for High-Speed Transmission Systems
The Gear Count Marches on
Spiraling Focus on Hybrid Electric Vehicles Paves the Way for Electrification of Transmission Systems
Developments in Automotive Electronics Drives Improvements in Electronic Transmissions
Focus on Fuel Efficiency Drives Demand for Lightweight Transmission Systems
CVT Technology Makes a Determined Comeback
Automatic Vis-a-Vis Manual Transmissions
Performance
Pricing and Maintenance Cost
Fuel Economy
Key Technology Trends in Automotive Transmissions Market
Technology Developments to Benefit the Market
Technische Universitat Munchen Develops Lightweight Torque Vectoring Transmission
Researchers Develop Advanced Gearbox to Eliminate Need for Clutches
Supporting Technologies Help Improve Transmission Efficiencies
Innovation in Transmission Components Surges High
STable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth
