Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market to be valued at US$ 10.20 Bn by 2027 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read

Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive timing chain and belt market was pegged at 114,517 ‘000 units in 2022 and is expected to reach 166,277 ‘000 units by the end of 2027. The market is projected to increase at a volume CAGR of 3.8%.

According to a new report by Future Market Insights titled “Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012–2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2022–2027),” global sales of automotive timing chains and belts was valued at US$ 6,754.7 Mn in 2022 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period to be valued at US$ 10,209.9 Mn by 2027. This growth is primarily driven by an increase in vehicle production across key geographies.

Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market Base Year Value (2021A)

US$ 7.8 Bn

Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market Estimated Year Value (2022E)

US$ 8.2 Bn

Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market Projected Year Value (2027F)

US$ 10.20 Bn

Value CAGR (2022-2027)

4.5%

Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E)

48.7%

Global Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Market: Dynamics

  • Urban logistic control increases the demand for automotive belts and chains

  • Growing lifespan of used automobiles to boost the automotive aftermarket sales of automotive timing systems

  • Shift of component manufacturers’ focus towards existing opportunities in Eastern Europe is driving expansion of the local production base

  • Research, development and innovation of automotive time/chain components is a key growth driver

Global Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Market: Forecast by Product Type

On the basis of product type, the global automotive timing chain and belt market is segmented into chain, roller chain, non-roller chain, belt, dry belt, and belt in oil. Belt, followed by the chain segment, remains lucrative and will dominate market demand over the forecast period, primarily due to the fact that these products offer longer life and efficient operations in real-time working conditions in all vehicle types.

Global Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Market: Forecast by Vehicle Type

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive timing chain and belt market is segmented into passenger car, LCV, HCV, and off highway vehicle. The passenger car segment is anticipated to emerge as an opportunistic segment due to the growing consumer preference for advanced and more efficient timing chains and belts.

Global Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Market: Forecast by Engine Type

On the basis of engine type, the global automotive timing chain and belt market is segmented into gasoline and diesel. By engine type, in terms of volume, gasoline engine is expected to remain the most attractive segment in the global automotive timing chain and belt market over the forecast period, growing at a volume CAGR of 3.7%.

Global Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Market: Forecast by Sales Channel

On the basis of sales channel, the global automotive timing chain and belt market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is anticipated to gain prominent market share during the forecast period as OEM sales are directly proportional to the production rate of vehicles globally. Moreover, the increasing production of vehicles in the emerging economies in Latin America and MEA is likely to propel the demand for automotive timing chains and belts.

Global Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Market: Forecast by Region

APEJ is a prominent regional market and is anticipated to dominate the global demand for automotive timing chains and belts, followed by Western Europe. Noteworthy increase in sales in markets such as China, India, Mexico and Turkey among others is expected during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global market for automotive timing chains and belts include Tsubakimato Chain Co., BG Automotive, Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., Denso Corporation, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd., L.G. Balakrishan & Bros Ltd, Daido Kogyo Co. Ltd., SKF AB, Iwis Group, Gates Corporation, Dayco Products LLC, Qingdao Choho Industrial Co. Ltd., Rockman Industries Ltd., Sumax Industry Limited, CIC USA Corp, KCM Automobile Transmission Co. Ltd., and Mahle GmbH.

About the Automotive Division of FMI

The automotive division of FMI offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in the analysis of the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis about the installed base, consumables, replacement, USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders, and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.

Scope of Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2027

Historical Data Available for

2012-2021

Market Analysis

USD Million for Value and Units for Volume

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain Italy, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, China, India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, Turkey, South Africa

Key Segments Covered

Product Type, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, Engine Type and Region

Key Companies Profiled

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

