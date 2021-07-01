Automotive Switches Market Value Forecasted To Reach US$ 21.3 Billion By 2027 Covering COVID-19 ERA: Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Automotive Switches Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Switch Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 22.4% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 21.3 Bn by 2027.



Asia Pacific is the market leader in automotive switches. The Asia-Pacific region is the market leader in automotive switches, followed by Europe and North America. The Chinese economy is expanding, as is the disposable income of middle-class consumers. The demand for automotive switches in India is rapidly increasing as manufacturers expand their business by acquiring major players and investing in R&D projects. These are the key factors driving the growth of the automotive switches market in this region.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Increasing integration of electronics in vehicle production globally

Electronic systems are becoming more prevalent in vehicles around the world as a result of the convenience and ease they provide to the driver. As a result, there is a growing preference for vehicles that have more electronic functions that are user friendly and less complex. For example, the traditional ignition switch in vehicles was used to start the vehicle using a key, which is now being replaced by a push-button start/stop ignition. Many of a vehicle's more traditional functions are now being replaced by electronic systems. This is propelling the global market for automotive switches.

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE PAGES OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2696

Fluctuation in raw material prices used in the manufacturing of automotive switches impedes the growth of global market

Plastics, metal sheets, and plating material are among the raw materials used to make an electrical switch. The plating materials used are typically noble metals, the prices of which fluctuate in the market, causing variation in the price of the switches produced, stifling market growth.

Story continues

Market Opportunities

Rising vehicle sales and production in emerging countries provide lucrative opportunities for the global automotive switches to grow worldwide

Vehicle sales and production are increasing in developing countries as a result of increased consumer disposable income, industrialization, and urbanization. Rapid technological advancements and infrastructure development in developing countries have resulted in an increase in vehicle demand. The growth of the automotive switches market is directly proportional to vehicle production and sales. The average disposable income of people in developing countries has increased as a result of growing economies in developing countries, resulting in higher living standards for people in developing countries. This rapid increase in sales has resulted in an increase in demand for automotive switches.

VIEW TABLE OF CONTENT OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/automotive-switches-market

Segmental Outlook

The global automotive switches market is segmented as vehicle type, product, and application. By vehicle type, the market is segmented as PCV, LCV, HCV, two wheelers. By product, the market is segmented as push button, rocker switches, rotary switches, toggle switches, multi-function switches, and others. By application, the market is segregated as indicator system switches, HVAC, EMS switches, electronic system switches, and others.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies profiled in this report involve Delphi, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corporation, and among others.

Browse Upcoming Market Research Reports@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/forthcoming-reports

Some of the key observations regarding automotive switches industry include:

In November 2019, ZF Friedrichshafen AG announced establishment of a third Chinese R&D center in Guangzhou, southern China. Representatives of ZF and the local authorities signed an agreement, and ZF plans to invest approximately EUR 90 million in the new development center. The development center in Guangzhou will have core competencies in engineering and R&D and will cover aspects such as software development and related technologies for the mobility of the future.





In July 2019, Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., announced the launching of a new product namely, “SPVQ8 Series detector switch". The newly launched product is intended for use in detecting the opening and closing of side doors, hoods, and other vehicle doors as well as connection detection, e.g., for seatbelt buckles. This SPVQ8 Series detector switch has an optimized terminal shape – a short fork terminal – achieved using high-precision die manufacturing and stamping technology.



INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/2696

BUY THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2696

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting



