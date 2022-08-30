Automotive Radar Market Size to Grow Worth USD 3.95 Billion at a CAGR of 9.7% for 2021-2028 | Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

The global automotive radar market size is expected to grow from USD 2.07 billion in 2021 to USD 3.95 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028. Soaring investments in research & development to boost adoption & favor market growth.

Pune, India, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global automotive radar market size is projected to hit USD 3.95 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The market size stood at USD 2.01 billion in 2020 and USD 2.07 billion in 2021. Factors, such as enhancement of radar functionality through the advancement of signal bandwidth capabilities is predicted to emerge as a key trend fostering the market’s growth. Similarly, the enhancement in range resolution is likely to complement the market’s growth. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Automotive Radar Market, 2021-2028.”

Industry Development

September 2021: ZF unveiled its latest Mid-Range Radar (MRR) in partnership with Dongfeng Motor (China) to improve the existing ZF co ASSIST semi-automated system and support next-generation ADAS safety functions on China’s Dongfeng Aelous Yixuan Max.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-radar-market-101688


Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

9.7%

2028 Value Projection

USD 3.95 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 20.7 billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

200

Segments covered

By Range, By Application

Growth Drivers

Rising Automobile Sales to boost growth in Asia Pacific

Strict Government Vehicle Safety Regulations to Favor Market Growth


Regional Insights

Rising Automobile Sales to boost growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global automotive radar market share. The increasing automobile sales due to rising disposable income levels across China, India, and other countries are anticipated to boost the market growth. Moreover, the growing consumer awareness for vehicle safety due to the increasing number of road accidents is predicted to fuel the growth of the market.

Europe is expected to gain substantial growth in the global market. Early adoption of advanced technologies across the U.K. and Germany as well as the implementation of strict vehicle safety regulations fuels the growth in the region.

North America is anticipated to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period. The growth is ascribable to the increasing strictness in vehicle safety laws. Additionally, the growing adoption of hybrid vehicles is likely to drive the region’s market growth.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit:  https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-radar-market-101688


Market Drivers-

Strict Government Vehicle Safety Regulations to Favor Market Growth

The rising vehicle safety awareness amongst consumers is boosting the demand for advanced safety features on vehicles including blind-spot detection and cruise control. These features can help aid drivers and reduce accidents. The rising number of road fatalities has compelled the governments of various nations to implement strict regulations and promote vehicle safety systems’ development. These strict government regulations are expected to stimulate the global the automotive radar market growth significantly.

The above mentioned factors are compelling manufacturers of automotive radar to increase investments and improve the product offerings. They emphasize research and development activities to produce next-generation vehicles equipped with radar sensors. This is likely to influence the market growth significantly. Additionally, the enhancement of radar functionality through the advancement of signal bandwidth capabilities is predicted to emerge as a key trend fostering the market’s growth.

Market Segmentations-

On the basis of range, the market is trifurcated into long range, medium range, and short range. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into intelligent parking assistance, blind spot detection (BSD), forward-collision warning system (FCWS), autonomous emergency braking (AEB), and adaptive cruise control (ACC). Geographically, the market is classified into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World.

Segmentation

By Range

  • Short Range

  • Medium Range

  • Long Range

By Application

  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

  • Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

  • Forward-Collision Warning System (FCWS)

  • Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

  • Intelligent Parking Assistance


COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Pandemic: Declining Sales of Automotive to Obstruct Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the automotive industry across the globe. It has compelled various automakers to shut down their production processes. A decline in the sales and production of vehicles is likely to hamper the demand for Automotive Radars amid this pandemic. Our extensively researched reports would help you choose the right strategy to come out of this grave situation.


Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-radar-market-101688


Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Launch New Products to Attain Growth

The market comprises Autoliv Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, and Continental AG as the top market players, amongst others. The key players emphasize intensive research and development to produce high-yielding and compact radar sensors. They focus on technological developments to improve the radar technology. They devise ingenious growth strategies including new product launches, technological developments, patents, collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and others to enhance their market positions. For instance, NXP Semiconductors launched a new radar sensor chipset solution suite in December 2020. The new product offering can surround vehicles in a safety cocoon on all sides and enable the imaging radar’s classification and identification capabilities.

Companies Profiled in the Automotive Radar Market Research Report:

  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany)

  • Continental AG (Hanover, Germany)

  • Denso Corporation (Kariya, Japan)

  • Autoliv Inc. (Stockholm, Sweden)

  • Valeo SA (Paris, France)

  • Aptiv (Dublin, Ireland)

  • NXP Semiconductors (Eindhoven, Netherlands)

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (Dallas, U.S.)

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Friedrichshafen, Germany)

  • Infineon Technologies AG (Neubiberg, Germany)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-radar-market-101688


FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

1. Who has the best Automotive Radar?

Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Valeo SA, Aptiv, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Infineon Technologies AG

2. How big is the Automotive Radar market?

Fortune Business Insights says that the global market size was USD 2.07 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.95 billion by 2028.

3. Which region held the highest share in the Automotive Radar market?

Asia Pacific dominated the market share in 2020.

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.2 Growth and Penetration Analysis

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4 SWOT Analysis

4.5 Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Automotive Radar Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Range

5.2.1 Short Range

5.2.2 Medium Range

5.2.4 Long Range

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

5.3.2 Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

5.3.3 Forward-Collision Warning System (FCWS)

5.3.4 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

5.3.5 Intelligent Parking Assistance

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6. North America Automotive Radar Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By Range

6.2.1 Short Range

6.2.2 Medium Range

6.2.4 Long Range

6.3. Market Analysis – By Application

6.3.1 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

6.3.2 Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

6.3.3 Forward-Collision Warning System (FCWS)

6.3.4 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

6.3.5 Intelligent Parking Assistance

6.4. Market Analysis – By Country

6.4.1 U.S.

6.4.2 Canada

6.4.3 Mexico

Continued…


Quick Buy – Automotive Radar Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101688


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • End of an era: Dawson College basketball coach Joel Tyrrell retires after 49 years

    After nearly half a century spent mentoring players, basketball coach Joel Tyrrell announced his retirement from the athletic department at Dawson College. Tyrrell started as a social sciences student in 1973, and stayed at the CEGEP until his last day on Aug. 19. "I had the opportunity to work with some amazing coaches at this college, who inspired me to pursue the career," Tyrrell said on the school's court on Saturday. "I felt it was time to step aside and give somebody else the opportunity."

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship delayed

    ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Thomas was a tap-in away from polishing off a 7-under 63. And then the horn sounded Saturday signaling a stop in play because of storms near the Tour Championship. He had to wait until Sunday to not only finish, but to figure out where it left him in pursuit of the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize. Scottie Scheffler was still in the lead, barely. Xander Schauffele was still on his heels, even tying him ever so briefly. They were on the 13th hole and among 10 players who

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu